Gossamer Bio Inc. (GOSS) up 10.65% since start of the year

Gossamer Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: GOSS) is 10.65% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.52 and a high of $16.79 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The GOSS stock was last observed hovering at around $10.78 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.08% off its average median price target of $21.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 63.1% off the consensus price target high of $29.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are 10.83% higher than the price target low of $12.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $10.70, the stock is 3.31% and 5.88% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.43 million and changing -0.74% at the moment leaves the stock -8.86% off its SMA200. GOSS registered -29.33% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -21.32%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $10.37 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $11.21.

The stock witnessed a 1.33% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 23.99%, and is 1.23% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.59% over the week and 4.56% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 42.29% and -36.27% from its 52-week high.

Gossamer Bio Inc. (GOSS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Gossamer Bio Inc. (GOSS) is a “Buy”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Gossamer Bio Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/18/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.79.The EPS is expected to shrink by -47.60% this year.

Gossamer Bio Inc. (GOSS) Top Institutional Holders

195 institutions hold shares in Gossamer Bio Inc. (GOSS), with 7.89M shares held by insiders accounting for 11.04% while institutional investors hold 95.64% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 72.25M, and float is at 67.54M with Short Float at 11.18%. Institutions hold 85.07% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Hillhouse Capital Advisors Ltd. with over 7.42 million shares valued at $92.09 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.77% of the GOSS Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 4.71 million shares valued at $58.45 million to account for 6.20% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 4.7 million shares representing 6.19% and valued at over $45.47 million, while Capital International Investors holds 6.12% of the shares totaling 4.64 million with a market value of $57.63 million.

Gossamer Bio Inc. (GOSS) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at Gossamer Bio Inc. (GOSS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Christian Waage, the company’s EVP & General Counsel. SEC filings show that Christian Waage bought 2,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 14 at a price of $9.53 per share for a total of $23818.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 6954.0 shares.

Gossamer Bio Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 14 that Hasnain Faheem (Director) bought a total of 96,520 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 14 and was made at $10.36 per share for $1.0 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 3.48 million shares of the GOSS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 14, Giraudo Bryan (Chief Financial Officer) acquired 3,000 shares at an average price of $10.01 for $30036.0. The insider now directly holds 7,121 shares of Gossamer Bio Inc. (GOSS).