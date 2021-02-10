Green Brick Partners Inc. (GRBK) on Track to Reach $29.00 in a Year

Green Brick Partners Inc. (NASDAQ: GRBK) is -6.40% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.66 and a high of $25.05 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The GRBK stock was last observed hovering at around $21.49 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0% off its average median price target of $29.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 28.37% off the consensus price target high of $30.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 23.25% higher than the price target low of $28.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $21.49, the stock is 0.90% and -3.11% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.52 million and changing 0.00% at the moment leaves the stock 30.09% off its SMA200. GRBK registered 79.38% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 45.30%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $22.31 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $18.86.

The stock witnessed a -3.76% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 2.53%, and is 2.58% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.44% over the week and 4.76% over the month.

Green Brick Partners Inc. (GRBK) has around 460 employees, a market worth around $1.07B and $952.00M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 10.87 and Fwd P/E is 7.59. Profit margin for the company is 10.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 279.64% and -14.21% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.90%).

Green Brick Partners Inc. (GRBK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Green Brick Partners Inc. (GRBK) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Green Brick Partners Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/10/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.63 with sales reaching $275.11M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 13.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 23.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 23.20% in year-over-year returns.

Green Brick Partners Inc. (GRBK) Top Institutional Holders

196 institutions hold shares in Green Brick Partners Inc. (GRBK), with 2.5M shares held by insiders accounting for 4.93% while institutional investors hold 91.04% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 50.62M, and float is at 48.17M with Short Float at 2.23%. Institutions hold 86.55% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Greenlight Capital, Inc. with over 24.12 million shares valued at $388.31 million. The investor’s holdings represent 47.61% of the GRBK Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 3.12 million shares valued at $71.64 million to account for 6.16% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP which holds 1.63 million shares representing 3.22% and valued at over $26.29 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 2.92% of the shares totaling 1.48 million with a market value of $23.81 million.

Green Brick Partners Inc. (GRBK) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at Green Brick Partners Inc. (GRBK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by EINHORN DAVID, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that EINHORN DAVID bought 850,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 25 at a price of $20.55 per share for a total of $17.47 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.85 million shares.

Green Brick Partners Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 25 that EINHORN DAVID (Director) sold a total of 6,850,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 25 and was made at $20.55 per share for $140.77 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2.81 million shares of the GRBK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 19, Farris John R (Director) acquired 6,000 shares at an average price of $6.52 for $39090.0. The insider now directly holds 128,870 shares of Green Brick Partners Inc. (GRBK).

Green Brick Partners Inc. (GRBK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Amyris Inc. (AMRS) that is trading 356.25% up over the past 12 months. Renewable Energy Group Inc. (REGI) is 302.47% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 23.79% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.82 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.88.