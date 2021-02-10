GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (GP) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ: GP) is 4.12% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.82 and a high of $34.45 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The GP stock was last observed hovering at around $30.73 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.42% off its average median price target of $35.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 24.23% off the consensus price target high of $40.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are -21.24% lower than the price target low of $25.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $30.31, the stock is 1.49% and 17.55% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.46 million and changing -1.37% at the moment leaves the stock 142.66% off its SMA200. GP registered 1658.02% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 260.83%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $28.84 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $18.85.

The stock witnessed a -1.97% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 198.33%, and is -0.30% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.42% over the week and 8.52% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 3601.49% and -12.02% from its 52-week high.

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (GP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (GP) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/02/2021..

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (GP) Top Institutional Holders

24 institutions hold shares in GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (GP), with 4.24M shares held by insiders accounting for 22.20% while institutional investors hold 12.82% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 20.58M, and float is at 13.14M with Short Float at 8.64%. Institutions hold 9.98% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. with over 1.38 million shares valued at $16.51 million. The investor’s holdings represent 6.68% of the GP Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is FMR, LLC with 1.0 million shares valued at $29.06 million to account for 4.84% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Alps Advisors Inc. which holds 99129.0 shares representing 0.48% and valued at over $2.89 million, while Arosa Capital Management LP holds 0.44% of the shares totaling 90000.0 with a market value of $1.08 million.

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (GP) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (GP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Atkinson Fraser, the company’s CEO and Chairman. SEC filings show that Atkinson Fraser bought 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 22 at a price of $12.55 per share for a total of $62750.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1.11 million shares.

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 15 that Atkinson Fraser (CEO and Chairman) bought a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 15 and was made at $15.01 per share for $75031.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.1 million shares of the GP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 23, Atkinson Fraser (CEO and Chairman) acquired 10,000 shares at an average price of $14.80 for $0.15 million. The insider now directly holds 1,097,051 shares of GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (GP).