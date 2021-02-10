Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (AVAL): These Numbers Show Where NYSE:AVAL Stock Is Going Next

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE: AVAL) is -1.89% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.32 and a high of $8.85 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AVAL stock was last observed hovering at around $6.79 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.04% off its average median price target of $6.98 for the next 12 months. It is also 16.15% off the consensus price target high of $8.05 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -6.47% lower than the price target low of $6.34 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.75, the stock is 2.04% and 2.46% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.17 million and changing -0.59% at the moment leaves the stock 32.20% off its SMA200. AVAL registered -20.49% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 50.67%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.73 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.37.

The stock witnessed a -0.88% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 40.04%, and is 1.66% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.29% over the week and 2.42% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 8.88 and Fwd P/E is 11.64. Distance from 52-week low is 103.31% and -23.73% from its 52-week high.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (AVAL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (AVAL) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/26/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.11 with sales reaching $1.47B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -43.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -3.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -1.40% in year-over-year returns.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (AVAL) Top Institutional Holders

65 institutions hold shares in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (AVAL), with institutional investors hold 12.26% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 1.11B, and float is at 193.83M with Short Float at 0.41%. Institutions hold 12.26% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Invesco Ltd. with over 32.06 million shares valued at $147.78 million. The investor’s holdings represent 41.30% of the AVAL Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Brandes Investment Partners L.P. with 1.9 million shares valued at $8.76 million to account for 2.45% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Renaissance Technologies, LLC which holds 1.53 million shares representing 1.97% and valued at over $7.06 million, while Norges Bank Investment Management holds 1.89% of the shares totaling 1.47 million with a market value of $12.83 million.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (AVAL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BK) that is trading -9.74% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -23.35% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.99 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 7.17.