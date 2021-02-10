Hawaiian Holdings Inc. (HA) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

238 institutions hold shares in Hawaiian Holdings Inc. (HA), with 995.52k shares held by insiders accounting for 2.16% while institutional investors hold 87.01% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 46.00M, and float is at 45.01M with Short Float at 7.29%. Institutions hold 85.13% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 7.76 million shares valued at $137.31 million. The investor’s holdings represent 16.86% of the HA Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 4.31 million shares valued at $55.56 million to account for 9.37% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are U.S. Global Investors, Inc. which holds 3.78 million shares representing 8.21% and valued at over $48.71 million, while Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 7.70% of the shares totaling 3.54 million with a market value of $45.69 million.

Hawaiian Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: HA) is 28.25% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.55 and a high of $29.29 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The HA stock was last observed hovering at around $22.99 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.29% off its average median price target of $17.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 5.42% off the consensus price target high of $24.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are -224.29% lower than the price target low of $7.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $22.70, the stock is 10.65% and 15.30% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.53 million and changing -1.24% at the moment leaves the stock 45.27% off its SMA200. HA registered -19.67% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 64.85%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $19.61 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $16.24.

The stock witnessed a 15.58% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 63.90%, and is 12.94% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.77% over the week and 5.08% over the month.

Hawaiian Holdings Inc. (HA) has around 7087 employees, a market worth around $1.04B and $844.80M in sales. Fwd P/E is 17.72. Profit margin for the company is -14.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 200.66% and -22.50% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (13.40%).

Hawaiian Holdings Inc. (HA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Hawaiian Holdings Inc. (HA) is a “Underweight”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.30, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Hawaiian Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/22/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$3.45 with sales reaching $194.05M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 6.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 89.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -65.30% in year-over-year returns.

Hawaiian Holdings Inc. (HA) Insider Activity

A total of 15 insider transactions have happened at Hawaiian Holdings Inc. (HA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 10 times.

Hawaiian Holdings Inc. (HA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL) that is trading -26.34% down over the past 12 months. Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) is -10.87% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 2.13% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 3.21 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.9.