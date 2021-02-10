Helios Technologies Inc. (HLIO): These Numbers Show Where NASDAQ:HLIO Stock Is Going Next

Helios Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: HLIO) is 16.33% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $29.03 and a high of $62.05 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The HLIO stock was last observed hovering at around $61.99 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0% off its average median price target of $61.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 13.9% off the consensus price target high of $72.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are -23.98% lower than the price target low of $50.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $61.99, the stock is 7.39% and 13.86% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 63654.0 and changing 0.00% at the moment leaves the stock 44.84% off its SMA200. HLIO registered 38.53% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 44.23%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $55.38 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $45.72.

The stock witnessed a 7.77% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 40.09%, and is 8.70% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.38% over the week and 3.32% over the month.

Helios Technologies Inc. (HLIO) has around 1960 employees, a market worth around $1.97B and $497.30M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 88.43 and Fwd P/E is 24.41. Profit margin for the company is 4.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 113.56% and -0.10% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.60%).

Helios Technologies Inc. (HLIO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Helios Technologies Inc. (HLIO) is a “Hold”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Helios Technologies Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/10/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.41 with sales reaching $139.84M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 24.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -7.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 11.00% in year-over-year returns.

Helios Technologies Inc. (HLIO) Top Institutional Holders

180 institutions hold shares in Helios Technologies Inc. (HLIO), with 2.94M shares held by insiders accounting for 9.15% while institutional investors hold 99.05% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 32.10M, and float is at 29.18M with Short Float at 1.94%. Institutions hold 89.99% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Wasatch Advisors Inc with over 4.69 million shares valued at $170.83 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.61% of the HLIO Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with 3.18 million shares valued at $115.81 million to account for 9.91% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Brown Capital Management, Inc. which holds 2.79 million shares representing 8.70% and valued at over $101.64 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 7.92% of the shares totaling 2.54 million with a market value of $92.52 million.

Helios Technologies Inc. (HLIO) Insider Activity

A total of 26 insider transactions have happened at Helios Technologies Inc. (HLIO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 17 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Fulton Tricia L, the company’s Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Fulton Tricia L sold 1,400 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 05 at a price of $60.06 per share for a total of $84081.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46624.0 shares.

Helios Technologies Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 04 that Fulton Tricia L (Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 600 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 04 and was made at $60.00 per share for $36000.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 48024.0 shares of the HLIO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 06, Fulton Tricia L (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 2,000 shares at an average price of $55.00 for $0.11 million. The insider now directly holds 48,624 shares of Helios Technologies Inc. (HLIO).