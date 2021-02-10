Here are the top Institutional holders of AdaptHealth Corp. (AHCO) shares

113 institutions hold shares in AdaptHealth Corp. (AHCO), with 19.78M shares held by insiders accounting for 30.97% while institutional investors hold 77.76% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 57.37M, and float is at 34.40M with Short Float at 3.16%. Institutions hold 53.68% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Assured Investment Management, LLC with over 3.65 million shares valued at $79.55 million. The investor’s holdings represent 4.13% of the AHCO Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 1.97 million shares valued at $74.06 million to account for 2.23% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation which holds 1.89 million shares representing 2.15% and valued at over $41.33 million, while Polar Capital LLP holds 1.96% of the shares totaling 1.73 million with a market value of $37.82 million.

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ: AHCO) is -3.46% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.29 and a high of $41.58 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AHCO stock was last observed hovering at around $35.77 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.49% off its average median price target of $47.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 27.48% off the consensus price target high of $50.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 9.35% higher than the price target low of $40.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $36.26, the stock is -3.27% and -0.94% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.53 million and changing 1.37% at the moment leaves the stock 43.85% off its SMA200. AHCO registered 126.62% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 50.46%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $37.48 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $28.85.

The stock witnessed a -4.93% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 20.87%, and is -6.45% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.95% over the week and 5.09% over the month.

AdaptHealth Corp. (AHCO) has around 3060 employees, a market worth around $3.49B and $994.00M in sales. Fwd P/E is 28.71. Distance from 52-week low is 252.38% and -12.79% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.60%).

AdaptHealth Corp. (AHCO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for AdaptHealth Corp. (AHCO) is a “Buy”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.40, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

AdaptHealth Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.17 with sales reaching $323.07M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 134.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 94.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 116.00% in year-over-year returns.

AdaptHealth Corp. (AHCO) Insider Activity

A total of 25 insider transactions have happened at AdaptHealth Corp. (AHCO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 19 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Assured Investment Management , the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Assured Investment Management sold 16,967 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 11 at a price of $37.23 per share for a total of $0.63 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.9 million shares.

AdaptHealth Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 07 that Rietkerk Shaw (Chief Operating Officer) sold a total of 12,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 07 and was made at $34.91 per share for $0.42 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.2 million shares of the AHCO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 17, Assured Investment Management (Director) disposed off 1,882,000 shares at an average price of $27.95 for $52.6 million. The insider now directly holds 1,915,934 shares of AdaptHealth Corp. (AHCO).