Here are the top Institutional holders of Brunswick Corporation (BC) shares

469 institutions hold shares in Brunswick Corporation (BC), with 657.83k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.84% while institutional investors hold 99.82% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 79.40M, and float is at 77.60M with Short Float at 4.50%. Institutions hold 98.98% of the Float.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 7.24 million shares valued at $426.73 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.25% of the BC Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 6.52 million shares valued at $496.86 million to account for 8.32% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Cantillon Capital Management LLC which holds 4.09 million shares representing 5.22% and valued at over $311.49 million, while JP Morgan Chase & Company holds 4.50% of the shares totaling 3.52 million with a market value of $207.58 million.

Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC) is 20.23% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $25.22 and a high of $94.32 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BC stock was last observed hovering at around $91.91 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.25% off its average median price target of $99.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 12.7% off the consensus price target high of $105.00 offered by 16 analysts, but current levels are 2.49% higher than the price target low of $94.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $91.66, the stock is 3.19% and 11.62% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.63 million and changing -0.27% at the moment leaves the stock 37.23% off its SMA200. BC registered 45.47% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 42.79%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $84.06 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $70.35.

The stock witnessed a 12.51% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 32.13%, and is 5.59% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.64% over the week and 3.78% over the month.

Brunswick Corporation (BC) has around 12828 employees, a market worth around $7.12B and $4.35B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 19.47 and Fwd P/E is 12.79. Profit margin for the company is -0.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 263.44% and -2.82% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.10%).

Brunswick Corporation (BC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Brunswick Corporation (BC) is a “Overweight”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Brunswick Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/29/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.43 with sales reaching $1.21B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -87.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 15.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 25.20% in year-over-year returns.

Brunswick Corporation (BC) Insider Activity

A total of 24 insider transactions have happened at Brunswick Corporation (BC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 19 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by ALTMAN RANDALL S, the company’s Vice President and Controller. SEC filings show that ALTMAN RANDALL S sold 3,746 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 14 at a price of $65.06 per share for a total of $0.24 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13011.0 shares.

Brunswick Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 18 that Dekker Christopher F (V.P. GEN COUNSEL & SECRETARY) sold a total of 3,025 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 18 and was made at $64.73 per share for $0.2 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 37324.0 shares of the BC stock.

Brunswick Corporation (BC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Twin Disc Incorporated (TWIN) that is trading -10.77% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -4.3% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 3.64 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 5.05.