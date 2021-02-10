Here are the top Institutional holders of Cintas Corporation (CTAS) shares

1,127 institutions hold shares in Cintas Corporation (CTAS), with 15.16M shares held by insiders accounting for 14.44% while institutional investors hold 77.92% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 105.00M, and float is at 89.75M with Short Float at 0.95%. Institutions hold 66.67% of the Float.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 10.11 million shares valued at $3.36 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 9.62% of the CTAS Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 6.12 million shares valued at $2.16 billion to account for 5.82% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc which holds 5.06 million shares representing 4.81% and valued at over $1.68 billion, while State Street Corporation holds 3.73% of the shares totaling 3.92 million with a market value of $1.3 billion.

Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ: CTAS) is -1.17% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $154.33 and a high of $369.20 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CTAS stock was last observed hovering at around $349.15 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.19%.

Currently trading at $349.34, the stock is 5.69% and 1.67% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.35 million and changing 0.05% at the moment leaves the stock 12.88% off its SMA200. CTAS registered 19.38% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 10.41%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $338.97 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $333.62.

The stock witnessed a -0.23% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 2.47%, and is 5.47% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.94% over the week and 2.40% over the month.

Cintas Corporation (CTAS) has around 40000 employees, a market worth around $35.98B and $6.93B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 39.29 and Fwd P/E is 35.42. Profit margin for the company is 13.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 126.36% and -5.38% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (17.00%).

Cintas Corporation (CTAS) Analyst Forecasts

Cintas Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/25/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $2.14 with sales reaching $1.75B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 1.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -0.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -3.60% in year-over-year returns.

Cintas Corporation (CTAS) Insider Activity

A total of 37 insider transactions have happened at Cintas Corporation (CTAS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 11 and purchases happening 26 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by SCAMINACE JOSEPH, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that SCAMINACE JOSEPH sold 7,955 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 10 at a price of $363.15 per share for a total of $2.89 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11619.0 shares.

Cintas Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 04 that FROOMAN THOMAS E (Sr VP, Secretary & Gen Counsel) sold a total of 50,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 04 and was made at $340.39 per share for $17.02 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 88575.0 shares of the CTAS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 15, Hansen J. Michael (VP & CFO) disposed off 67,000 shares at an average price of $345.45 for $23.15 million. The insider now directly holds 513 shares of Cintas Corporation (CTAS).

Cintas Corporation (CTAS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Healthcare Services Group Inc. (HCSG) that is trading 27.96% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -3.61% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.88 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.62.