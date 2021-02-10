Here are the top Institutional holders of EuroDry Ltd. (EDRY) shares

9 institutions hold shares in EuroDry Ltd. (EDRY), with 1.14M shares held by insiders accounting for 49.50% while institutional investors hold 19.89% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 2.28M, and float is at 1.05M with Short Float at 0.25%. Institutions hold 10.05% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 0.18 million shares valued at $0.99 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.81% of the EDRY Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is UBS Group AG with 4815.0 shares valued at $18297.0 to account for 0.21% of the shares outstanding.

EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ: EDRY) is 48.18% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.98 and a high of $13.20 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The EDRY stock was last observed hovering at around $8.35 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.23% off its average median price target of $10.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 18.8% off the consensus price target high of $10.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 18.8% higher than the price target low of $10.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $8.12, the stock is 16.09% and 31.27% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 91756.0 and changing -2.75% at the moment leaves the stock 77.53% off its SMA200. EDRY registered 8.56% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 93.79%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.30 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.76.

The stock witnessed a 23.03% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 89.94%, and is 13.09% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.21% over the week and 12.96% over the month.

Profit margin for the company is -24.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 172.48% and -38.48% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.10%).

EuroDry Ltd. (EDRY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for EuroDry Ltd. (EDRY) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

EuroDry Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/26/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.39 with sales reaching $6.3M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -443.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -21.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -21.80% in year-over-year returns.