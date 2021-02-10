Here are the top Institutional holders of Evolus Inc. (EOLS) shares

123 institutions hold shares in Evolus Inc. (EOLS), with 11.47M shares held by insiders accounting for 33.99% while institutional investors hold 34.33% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 33.75M, and float is at 21.80M with Short Float at 18.96%. Institutions hold 22.66% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 1.48 million shares valued at $4.98 million. The investor’s holdings represent 4.39% of the EOLS Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Schroder Investment Management Group with 1.36 million shares valued at $5.32 million to account for 4.03% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 0.96 million shares representing 2.83% and valued at over $3.74 million, while State Street Corporation holds 1.03% of the shares totaling 0.35 million with a market value of $1.36 million.

Evolus Inc. (NASDAQ: EOLS) is 130.65% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.85 and a high of $10.63 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The EOLS stock was last observed hovering at around $7.91 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.16% off its average median price target of $6.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 29.55% off the consensus price target high of $11.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are -93.75% lower than the price target low of $4.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.75, the stock is 23.72% and 62.49% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.56 million and changing -2.02% at the moment leaves the stock 84.08% off its SMA200. EOLS registered -20.02% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 108.89%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.87 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.96.

The stock witnessed a 82.78% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 143.71%, and is 17.07% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.23% over the week and 14.05% over the month.

Evolus Inc. (EOLS) has around 125 employees, a market worth around $266.76M and $55.40M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 171.93% and -27.09% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-49.10%).

Evolus Inc. (EOLS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Evolus Inc. (EOLS) is a “Overweight”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Evolus Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/13/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.28 with sales reaching $21.03M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -66.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 63.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 8.10% in year-over-year returns.

Evolus Inc. (EOLS) Insider Activity

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at Evolus Inc. (EOLS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by MOATAZEDI DAVID. SEC filings show that MOATAZEDI DAVID sold 8,310 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 25 at a price of $7.46 per share for a total of $61993.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.17 million shares.

Evolus Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 25 that Avelar Rui sold a total of 2,699 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 25 and was made at $7.46 per share for $20135.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.13 million shares of the EOLS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 25, Jafar Michael M. disposed off 2,699 shares at an average price of $7.46 for $20135.0. The insider now directly holds 174,851 shares of Evolus Inc. (EOLS).