Here are the top Institutional holders of F5 Networks Inc. (FFIV) shares

783 institutions hold shares in F5 Networks Inc. (FFIV), with 224.41k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.36% while institutional investors hold 99.89% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 61.15M, and float is at 58.18M with Short Float at 5.45%. Institutions hold 99.53% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 6.61 million shares valued at $811.6 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.73% of the FFIV Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 4.73 million shares valued at $832.77 million to account for 7.68% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Wellington Management Company, LLP which holds 3.18 million shares representing 5.16% and valued at over $389.99 million, while State Street Corporation holds 5.16% of the shares totaling 3.18 million with a market value of $389.88 million.

F5 Networks Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIV) is 16.71% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $79.78 and a high of $211.01 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The FFIV stock was last observed hovering at around $205.79 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.45% off its average median price target of $218.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 19.79% off the consensus price target high of $256.00 offered by 20 analysts, but current levels are -10.99% lower than the price target low of $185.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $205.34, the stock is 3.49% and 12.25% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.49 million and changing -0.22% at the moment leaves the stock 37.89% off its SMA200. FFIV registered 61.80% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 47.07%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $187.10 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $151.07.

The stock witnessed a 7.37% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 42.23%, and is 5.74% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.20% over the week and 2.62% over the month.

F5 Networks Inc. (FFIV) has around 6109 employees, a market worth around $12.65B and $2.41B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 42.74 and Fwd P/E is 17.58. Profit margin for the company is 13.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 157.38% and -2.69% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.60%).

F5 Networks Inc. (FFIV) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for F5 Networks Inc. (FFIV) is a “Overweight”. 20 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 10 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

F5 Networks Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/28/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $2.39 with sales reaching $636.13M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -29.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 8.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 8.60% in year-over-year returns.

F5 Networks Inc. (FFIV) Insider Activity

A total of 91 insider transactions have happened at F5 Networks Inc. (FFIV) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 56 and purchases happening 35 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by WHALEN CHAD MICHAEL, the company’s EVP, Worldwide Sales. SEC filings show that WHALEN CHAD MICHAEL sold 509 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 02 at a price of $193.20 per share for a total of $98339.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6458.0 shares.

F5 Networks Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 01 that Rogers Scot Frazier (EVP and General Counsel) sold a total of 1,157 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 01 and was made at $195.57 per share for $0.23 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 13713.0 shares of the FFIV stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 01, WHITE ANA MARIA (EVP and Chief HR Officer) disposed off 257 shares at an average price of $195.57 for $50261.0. The insider now directly holds 17,862 shares of F5 Networks Inc. (FFIV).

F5 Networks Inc. (FFIV): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Radware Ltd. (RDWR) that is trading 14.43% up over the past 12 months. A10 Networks Inc. (ATEN) is 62.27% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 1.89% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 3.11 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 5.25.