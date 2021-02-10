Here are the top Institutional holders of Healthcare Services Group Inc. (HCSG) shares

351 institutions hold shares in Healthcare Services Group Inc. (HCSG), with 503.11k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.68% while institutional investors hold 112.41% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 74.70M, and float is at 73.88M with Short Float at 16.29%. Institutions hold 111.65% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 8.2 million shares valued at $230.34 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.01% of the HCSG Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 6.87 million shares valued at $147.98 million to account for 9.24% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Riverbridge Partners LLC which holds 5.17 million shares representing 6.94% and valued at over $145.14 million, while Mackenzie Financial Corporation holds 6.05% of the shares totaling 4.5 million with a market value of $96.9 million.

Healthcare Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ: HCSG) is 20.68% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $15.80 and a high of $35.80 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The HCSG stock was last observed hovering at around $33.45 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.46% off its average median price target of $30.75 for the next 12 months. It is also 15.23% off the consensus price target high of $40.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -41.29% lower than the price target low of $24.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $33.91, the stock is 5.99% and 18.72% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.54 million and changing 1.38% at the moment leaves the stock 36.49% off its SMA200. HCSG registered 27.96% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 23.13%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $29.88 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $24.85.

The stock witnessed a 8.30% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 49.85%, and is 7.99% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.43% over the week and 4.45% over the month.

Healthcare Services Group Inc. (HCSG) has around 51000 employees, a market worth around $2.50B and $1.78B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 28.21 and Fwd P/E is 27.91. Profit margin for the company is 5.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 114.62% and -5.28% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.20%).

Healthcare Services Group Inc. (HCSG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Healthcare Services Group Inc. (HCSG) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Healthcare Services Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/13/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.29 with sales reaching $423.06M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -22.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -4.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -5.30% in year-over-year returns.

Healthcare Services Group Inc. (HCSG) Insider Activity

A total of 47 insider transactions have happened at Healthcare Services Group Inc. (HCSG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 12 and purchases happening 35 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Kush Andrew, the company’s EVP & Chief Operating Officer. SEC filings show that Kush Andrew sold 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 04 at a price of $23.54 per share for a total of $47080.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8188.0 shares.

Healthcare Services Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 03 that Ottaviano Dino D (Director) sold a total of 300 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 03 and was made at $23.16 per share for $6948.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 434.0 shares of the HCSG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 12, McBryan Michael E (EVP & Chief Revenue Officer) disposed off 15,000 shares at an average price of $23.60 for $0.35 million. The insider now directly holds 24,328 shares of Healthcare Services Group Inc. (HCSG).

Healthcare Services Group Inc. (HCSG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Cintas Corporation (CTAS) that is trading 19.38% up over the past 12 months. ABM Industries Incorporated (ABM) is 8.35% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 0.5% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 11.97 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 18.3.