Here are the top Institutional holders of ICL Group Ltd (ICL) shares

227 institutions hold shares in ICL Group Ltd (ICL), with 590.92M shares held by insiders accounting for 46.16% while institutional investors hold 21.33% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 1.28B, and float is at 691.02M with Short Float at 0.08%. Institutions hold 11.48% of the Float.

ICL Group Ltd (NYSE: ICL) is 11.49% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.68 and a high of $5.64 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ICL stock was last observed hovering at around $5.41 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.22% off its average median price target of $5.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 22.88% off the consensus price target high of $7.30 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -25.11% lower than the price target low of $4.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.63, the stock is 4.08% and 11.41% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.22 million and changing 4.07% at the moment leaves the stock 43.90% off its SMA200. ICL registered 35.66% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 59.49%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.24 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.18.

The stock witnessed a 2.18% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 55.52%, and is 5.63% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.34% over the week and 2.36% over the month.

ICL Group Ltd (ICL) has around 11000 employees, a market worth around $7.21B and $4.83B in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 110.07% and -0.18% from its 52-week high.

ICL Group Ltd (ICL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for ICL Group Ltd (ICL) is a “Hold”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

ICL Group Ltd is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/12/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $1.22B over the same period., but quarterly earnings will post -9.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -8.30% in year-over-year returns.

ICL Group Ltd (ICL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Albemarle Corporation (ALB) that is trading 90.62% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 13.1% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.48 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.93.