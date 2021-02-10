Here are the top Institutional holders of Innoviva Inc. (INVA) shares

305 institutions hold shares in Innoviva Inc. (INVA), with 32.4M shares held by insiders accounting for 31.97% while institutional investors hold 111.54% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 101.36M, and float is at 68.98M with Short Float at 14.36%. Institutions hold 75.88% of the Float.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 11.16 million shares valued at $138.28 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.01% of the INVA Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 8.39 million shares valued at $87.72 million to account for 8.28% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 6.55 million shares representing 6.46% and valued at over $68.42 million, while Sarissa Capital Management, LP holds 6.33% of the shares totaling 6.41 million with a market value of $67.03 million.

Innoviva Inc. (NASDAQ: INVA) is -0.89% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.58 and a high of $15.62 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The INVA stock was last observed hovering at around $12.57 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.29% off its average median price target of $10.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -22.8% off the consensus price target high of $10.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are -22.8% lower than the price target low of $10.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $12.28, the stock is -1.20% and 3.08% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.47 million and changing -2.31% at the moment leaves the stock -0.54% off its SMA200. INVA registered -16.12% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -9.51%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $12.37 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $11.67.

The stock witnessed a -4.58% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 20.63%, and is -1.05% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.74% over the week and 3.36% over the month.

Innoviva Inc. (INVA) has around 5 employees, a market worth around $1.26B and $336.80M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 6.12 and Fwd P/E is 8.13. Profit margin for the company is 67.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 62.01% and -21.38% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (29.60%).

Innoviva Inc. (INVA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Innoviva Inc. (INVA) is a “Sell”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 4.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Innoviva Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/29/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to shrink by -60.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -28.00% year-over-year.

Innoviva Inc. (INVA) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at Innoviva Inc. (INVA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Innoviva, Inc., the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Innoviva, Inc. bought 1,867,912 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 26 at a price of $3.25 per share for a total of $6.07 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1.87 million shares.

Innoviva Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 27 that Innoviva, Inc. (10% Owner) bought a total of 7,717,661 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 27 and was made at $2.87 per share for $22.15 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 8.71 million shares of the INVA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 24, Zhen Marianne (Chief Accounting Officer) disposed off 2,954 shares at an average price of $14.78 for $43660.0. The insider now directly holds 21,913 shares of Innoviva Inc. (INVA).

Innoviva Inc. (INVA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is trading 9.49% up over the past 12 months. Novartis AG (NVS) is -5.99% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 5.45% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 9.36 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 14.42.