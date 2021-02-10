Here are the top Institutional holders of Leju Holdings Limited (LEJU) shares

23 institutions hold shares in Leju Holdings Limited (LEJU), with 2.28M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.67% while institutional investors hold 2.09% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 136.19M, and float is at 133.97M with Short Float at 0.23%. Institutions hold 2.05% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 1.39 million shares valued at $2.74 million. The investor’s holdings represent 1.02% of the LEJU Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Acadian Asset Management with 0.41 million shares valued at $0.81 million to account for 0.30% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are HRT Financial LLC which holds 62796.0 shares representing 0.05% and valued at over $0.12 million, while Russell Investments Group, Ltd. holds 0.04% of the shares totaling 52144.0 with a market value of $0.1 million.

Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE: LEJU) is 40.61% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.03 and a high of $6.96 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The LEJU stock was last observed hovering at around $3.11 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.11% off its average median price target of $3.60 for the next 12 months. It is also 10.56% off the consensus price target high of $3.60 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 10.56% higher than the price target low of $3.60 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.22, the stock is 23.42% and 31.62% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 82429.0 and changing 3.54% at the moment leaves the stock 40.10% off its SMA200. LEJU registered 69.47% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 22.90%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.4182 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.4509.

The stock witnessed a 32.51% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 29.84%, and is 28.29% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.62% over the week and 6.74% over the month.

Leju Holdings Limited (LEJU) has around 2312 employees, a market worth around $440.24M and $715.90M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 24.96 and Fwd P/E is 12.88. Profit margin for the company is 2.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 212.62% and -53.74% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.40%).

Leju Holdings Limited (LEJU) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Leju Holdings Limited (LEJU) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Leju Holdings Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/01/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $233.4M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 185.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 4.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 2.90% in year-over-year returns.

Leju Holdings Limited (LEJU): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Zillow Group Inc. (ZG) that is trading 243.25% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -40.14% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.43 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.8.