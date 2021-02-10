Here are the top Institutional holders of scPharmaceuticals Inc. (SCPH) shares

74 institutions hold shares in scPharmaceuticals Inc. (SCPH), with 2.32M shares held by insiders accounting for 8.51% while institutional investors hold 71.89% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 27.32M, and float is at 25.00M with Short Float at 1.22%. Institutions hold 65.77% of the Float.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Orbimed Advisors LLC. with over 4.8 million shares valued at $35.74 million. The investor’s holdings represent 17.56% of the SCPH Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is 5AM Venture Management, LLC with 3.83 million shares valued at $28.54 million to account for 14.02% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are RA Capital Management, L.P. which holds 3.52 million shares representing 12.88% and valued at over $26.22 million, while Ikarian Capital, LLC holds 5.42% of the shares totaling 1.48 million with a market value of $11.03 million.

scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SCPH) is 32.14% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.00 and a high of $11.99 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SCPH stock was last observed hovering at around $7.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01% off its average median price target of $10.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 53.4% off the consensus price target high of $15.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 12.62% higher than the price target low of $8.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.99, the stock is 6.13% and 7.55% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.11 million and changing -0.14% at the moment leaves the stock -11.41% off its SMA200. SCPH registered 0.29% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -13.38%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.11 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.63.

The stock witnessed a 9.39% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -22.51%, and is 6.23% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.14% over the week and 5.74% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 39.80% and -41.70% from its 52-week high.

scPharmaceuticals Inc. (SCPH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for scPharmaceuticals Inc. (SCPH) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

scPharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/12/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.36.The EPS is expected to shrink by -11.80% this year.

scPharmaceuticals Inc. (SCPH) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at scPharmaceuticals Inc. (SCPH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Schwab Andrew J., the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that Schwab Andrew J. bought 578,034 shares of the company’s common stock on May 26 at a price of $8.65 per share for a total of $5.0 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.58 million shares.

scPharmaceuticals Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 21 that ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC (10% Owner) bought a total of 1,387,283 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 21 and was made at $8.65 per share for $12.0 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 4.57 million shares of the SCPH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 14, RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. (10% Owner) acquired 271,993 shares at an average price of $8.20 for $2.23 million. The insider now directly holds 3,247,005 shares of scPharmaceuticals Inc. (SCPH).

scPharmaceuticals Inc. (SCPH): Who are the competitors?

Omeros Corporation (OMER) is 69.36% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 37.69% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.19 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.9.