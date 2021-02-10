Here are the top Institutional holders of SeaSpine Holdings Corporation (SPNE) shares

128 institutions hold shares in SeaSpine Holdings Corporation (SPNE), with 3.48M shares held by insiders accounting for 12.59% while institutional investors hold 91.04% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 27.54M, and float is at 24.15M with Short Float at 2.42%. Institutions hold 79.58% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is First Light Asset Management, LLC with over 5.11 million shares valued at $73.0 million. The investor’s holdings represent 18.48% of the SPNE Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 1.86 million shares valued at $32.49 million to account for 6.74% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Novo Holdings A/S which holds 1.68 million shares representing 6.07% and valued at over $23.99 million, while Driehaus Capital Management, LLC holds 4.78% of the shares totaling 1.32 million with a market value of $18.89 million.

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: SPNE) is 3.44% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.02 and a high of $18.98 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SPNE stock was last observed hovering at around $17.98 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.07% off its average median price target of $22.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 22.37% off the consensus price target high of $23.25 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are -20.33% lower than the price target low of $15.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $18.05, the stock is 6.25% and 8.41% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.11 million and changing 0.39% at the moment leaves the stock 34.69% off its SMA200. SPNE registered 15.56% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 28.84%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $17.08 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $14.49.

The stock witnessed a 5.19% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 32.14%, and is 3.68% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.61% over the week and 5.43% over the month.

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation (SPNE) has around 386 employees, a market worth around $487.17M and $151.60M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -27.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 349.00% and -4.90% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-36.00%).

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation (SPNE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for SeaSpine Holdings Corporation (SPNE) is a “Buy”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.26 with sales reaching $46.95M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 5.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -2.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 7.30% in year-over-year returns.

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation (SPNE) Insider Activity

A total of 35 insider transactions have happened at SeaSpine Holdings Corporation (SPNE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 27 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by HENNEMAN JOHN B III, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that HENNEMAN JOHN B III sold 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 05 at a price of $15.00 per share for a total of $0.15 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60458.0 shares.

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 29 that CARUSO RICHARD E (10% Owner) sold a total of 4,921 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 29 and was made at $10.56 per share for $51959.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 15457.0 shares of the SPNE stock.

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation (SPNE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NuVasive Inc. (NUVA) that is trading -24.00% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 10.44% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.52 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 5.8.