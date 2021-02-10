Here are the top Institutional holders of TTM Technologies Inc. (TTMI) shares

289 institutions hold shares in TTM Technologies Inc. (TTMI), with 7.51M shares held by insiders accounting for 7.03% while institutional investors hold 119.12% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 106.73M, and float is at 99.24M with Short Float at 13.58%. Institutions hold 110.75% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 15.24 million shares valued at $210.26 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.28% of the TTMI Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 10.57 million shares valued at $120.61 million to account for 9.90% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are FMR, LLC which holds 9.53 million shares representing 8.93% and valued at over $131.46 million, while Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 7.73% of the shares totaling 8.25 million with a market value of $94.16 million.

TTM Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: TTMI) is 1.41% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.06 and a high of $14.95 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TTMI stock was last observed hovering at around $14.06 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.07% off its average median price target of $16.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 27.32% off the consensus price target high of $19.25 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are 6.73% higher than the price target low of $15.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $13.99, the stock is 0.13% and 1.88% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.61 million and changing -0.50% at the moment leaves the stock 14.05% off its SMA200. TTMI registered 3.32% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 15.33%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $13.87 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $12.57.

The stock witnessed a -1.41% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 12.01%, and is 1.60% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.39% over the week and 2.46% over the month.

TTM Technologies Inc. (TTMI) has around 25700 employees, a market worth around $1.49B and $2.11B in sales. Fwd P/E is 9.76. Profit margin for the company is 9.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 73.58% and -6.42% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.20%).

TTM Technologies Inc. (TTMI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for TTM Technologies Inc. (TTMI) is a “Buy”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

TTM Technologies Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/05/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.23 with sales reaching $507.96M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -70.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 3.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -16.80% in year-over-year returns.

TTM Technologies Inc. (TTMI) Insider Activity

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at TTM Technologies Inc. (TTMI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Hardwick William Kent, the company’s SVP Global Sales and EMS. SEC filings show that Hardwick William Kent sold 1,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 01 at a price of $13.31 per share for a total of $19965.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 78154.0 shares.

TTM Technologies Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 18 that Hardwick William Kent (SVP Global Sales and EMS) sold a total of 4,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 18 and was made at $12.95 per share for $51812.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 79654.0 shares of the TTMI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 16, SANCHEZ TONY (Vice President & Controller) disposed off 325 shares at an average price of $12.91 for $4196.0. The insider now directly holds 25,070 shares of TTM Technologies Inc. (TTMI).

TTM Technologies Inc. (TTMI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include SigmaTron International Inc. (SGMA) that is trading 45.50% up over the past 12 months. Jabil Inc. (JBL) is 16.41% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -2.89% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 13.87 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 11.64.