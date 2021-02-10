Here are the top Institutional holders of Unisys Corporation (UIS) shares

249 institutions hold shares in Unisys Corporation (UIS), with 1.58M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.51% while institutional investors hold 103.18% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 63.03M, and float is at 61.50M with Short Float at 10.47%. Institutions hold 100.59% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 9.7 million shares valued at $190.83 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.38% of the UIS Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is FMR, LLC with 9.36 million shares valued at $184.21 million to account for 14.85% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 8.05 million shares representing 12.77% and valued at over $85.86 million, while Neuberger Berman Group, LLC holds 5.10% of the shares totaling 3.21 million with a market value of $34.27 million.

Unisys Corporation (NYSE: UIS) is 33.69% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.25 and a high of $26.19 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The UIS stock was last observed hovering at around $25.40 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.91% off its average median price target of $26.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 26.92% off the consensus price target high of $36.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are -110.48% lower than the price target low of $12.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $26.31, the stock is 10.32% and 30.18% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.5 million and changing 3.58% at the moment leaves the stock 89.81% off its SMA200. UIS registered 62.71% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 105.71%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $22.18 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $15.04.

The stock witnessed a 26.31% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 93.88%, and is 10.08% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.77% over the week and 4.88% over the month.

Unisys Corporation (UIS) has around 21000 employees, a market worth around $1.65B and $2.19B in sales. Fwd P/E is 16.55. Profit margin for the company is 41.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 218.91% and 0.46% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-24.10%).

Unisys Corporation (UIS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Unisys Corporation (UIS) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Unisys Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/04/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.45 with sales reaching $556.17M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -129.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -31.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -24.80% in year-over-year returns.

Unisys Corporation (UIS) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at Unisys Corporation (UIS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by GUPTA VISHAL, the company’s Senior Vice President. SEC filings show that GUPTA VISHAL sold 1,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 05 at a price of $12.63 per share for a total of $18949.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10450.0 shares.

Unisys Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 03 that GUPTA VISHAL (Senior Vice President) sold a total of 1,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 03 and was made at $11.99 per share for $17985.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 11950.0 shares of the UIS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 01, GUPTA VISHAL (Senior Vice President) disposed off 2,000 shares at an average price of $11.95 for $23892.0. The insider now directly holds 13,450 shares of Unisys Corporation (UIS).

Unisys Corporation (UIS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include DXC Technology Company (DXC) that is trading -16.39% down over the past 12 months. Oracle Corporation (ORCL) is 15.78% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -14.29% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 7.36 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 10.95.