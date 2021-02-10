Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE: ACRE)

162 institutions hold shares in Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (ACRE), with 3.16M shares held by insiders accounting for 9.52% while institutional investors hold 63.27% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 33.34M, and float is at 30.26M with Short Float at 3.09%. Institutions hold 57.25% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 3.21 million shares valued at $38.22 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.60% of the ACRE Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Steamboat Capital Partners, LLC with 1.65 million shares valued at $15.11 million to account for 4.94% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 1.59 million shares representing 4.75% and valued at over $14.53 million, while Delphi Financial Group, Inc. holds 4.60% of the shares totaling 1.54 million with a market value of $18.3 million.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE: ACRE) is 4.28% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.78 and a high of $17.72 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ACRE stock was last observed hovering at around $12.57 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.15% off its average median price target of $12.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 8.0% off the consensus price target high of $13.50 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are -12.91% lower than the price target low of $11.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $12.42, the stock is 4.62% and 4.48% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.27 million and changing -1.19% at the moment leaves the stock 26.46% off its SMA200. ACRE registered -25.09% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 23.71%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $11.95 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.43.

The stock witnessed a 6.06% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 31.99%, and is 5.08% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.97% over the week and 2.71% over the month.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (ACRE) has around 1200 employees, a market worth around $409.49M and $138.60M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 23.43 and Fwd P/E is 9.10. Profit margin for the company is 12.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 346.76% and -29.91% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.10%).

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (ACRE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (ACRE) is a “Overweight”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/04/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.35 with sales reaching $17.76M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -4.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 32.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 31.60% in year-over-year returns.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (ACRE) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (ACRE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Arougheti Michael J, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Arougheti Michael J bought 24,080 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 16 at a price of $9.40 per share for a total of $0.23 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.41 million shares.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 13 that Arougheti Michael J (Director) bought a total of 12,920 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 13 and was made at $11.48 per share for $0.15 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.39 million shares of the ACRE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 12, Arougheti Michael J (Director) acquired 20,000 shares at an average price of $11.50 for $0.23 million. The insider now directly holds 372,776 shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (ACRE).