Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Arista Networks Inc. (NYSE: ANET)

829 institutions hold shares in Arista Networks Inc. (ANET), with 21.41M shares held by insiders accounting for 28.30% while institutional investors hold 90.99% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 76.00M, and float is at 54.25M with Short Float at 4.76%. Institutions hold 65.24% of the Float.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 5.93 million shares valued at $1.23 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 7.83% of the ANET Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 4.46 million shares valued at $1.3 billion to account for 5.89% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Artisan Partners Limited Partnership which holds 2.76 million shares representing 3.65% and valued at over $571.91 million, while Capital World Investors holds 3.18% of the shares totaling 2.4 million with a market value of $497.11 million.

Arista Networks Inc. (NYSE: ANET) is 10.12% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $156.63 and a high of $324.67 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ANET stock was last observed hovering at around $320.09 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.1% off its average median price target of $308.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 15.12% off the consensus price target high of $377.00 offered by 28 analysts, but current levels are -33.33% lower than the price target low of $240.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $319.99, the stock is 2.18% and 8.60% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.33 million and changing -0.03% at the moment leaves the stock 32.33% off its SMA200. ANET registered 37.68% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 43.84%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $299.73 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $249.35.

The stock witnessed a 4.53% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 21.67%, and is 1.13% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.57% over the week and 2.29% over the month.

Arista Networks Inc. (ANET) has around 2300 employees, a market worth around $24.07B and $2.22B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 35.83 and Fwd P/E is 32.31. Profit margin for the company is 32.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 104.30% and -1.44% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (27.80%).

Arista Networks Inc. (ANET) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Arista Networks Inc. (ANET) is a “Overweight”. 28 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 10 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 17 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Arista Networks Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $2.38 with sales reaching $628.3M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 157.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -4.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 13.70% in year-over-year returns.

Arista Networks Inc. (ANET) Insider Activity

A total of 634 insider transactions have happened at Arista Networks Inc. (ANET) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 466 and purchases happening 168 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Giancarlo Charles H, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Giancarlo Charles H sold 1,665 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 04 at a price of $316.73 per share for a total of $0.53 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 61659.0 shares.

Arista Networks Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 01 that Sadana Anshul (SVP, Chief Operating Officer) sold a total of 3,650 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 01 and was made at $315.17 per share for $1.15 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1576.0 shares of the ANET stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 01, Taxay Marc (SVP and General Counsel) disposed off 748 shares at an average price of $310.00 for $0.23 million. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of Arista Networks Inc. (ANET).

Arista Networks Inc. (ANET): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Lantronix Inc. (LTRX) that is trading 30.39% up over the past 12 months. HP Inc. (HPQ) is 23.70% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 3.88% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 2.48 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.14.