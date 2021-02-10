Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE: AVY)

792 institutions hold shares in Avery Dennison Corporation (AVY), with 540.76k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.64% while institutional investors hold 92.55% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 83.50M, and float is at 82.88M with Short Float at 0.68%. Institutions hold 91.96% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 9.42 million shares valued at $1.2 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 11.29% of the AVY Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with 6.31 million shares valued at $806.48 million to account for 7.56% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 6.09 million shares representing 7.30% and valued at over $945.14 million, while State Street Corporation holds 4.52% of the shares totaling 3.77 million with a market value of $481.6 million.

Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE: AVY) is 11.24% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $76.96 and a high of $175.58 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The AVY stock was last observed hovering at around $174.89 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.35% off its average median price target of $183.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 10.6% off the consensus price target high of $193.00 offered by 15 analysts, but current levels are -11.32% lower than the price target low of $155.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $172.54, the stock is 7.74% and 10.78% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.49 million and changing -1.34% at the moment leaves the stock 32.49% off its SMA200. AVY registered 26.27% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 48.51%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $155.54 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $136.70.

The stock witnessed a 10.07% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 16.38%, and is 10.61% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.39% over the week and 2.64% over the month.

Avery Dennison Corporation (AVY) has around 30000 employees, a market worth around $14.12B and $6.97B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 26.08 and Fwd P/E is 20.18. Profit margin for the company is 7.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 124.19% and -1.73% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.80%).

Avery Dennison Corporation (AVY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Avery Dennison Corporation (AVY) is a “Overweight”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Avery Dennison Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/28/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.94 with sales reaching $1.85B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -32.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 7.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 7.40% in year-over-year returns.

Avery Dennison Corporation (AVY) Insider Activity

A total of 11 insider transactions have happened at Avery Dennison Corporation (AVY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Baker-Nel Deena, the company’s VP & Chief HR Officer. SEC filings show that Baker-Nel Deena sold 500 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 05 at a price of $172.24 per share for a total of $86121.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2819.0 shares.

Avery Dennison Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 05 that STEWART JULIA A (Director) sold a total of 4,664 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 05 and was made at $170.86 per share for $0.8 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 13720.0 shares of the AVY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 23, BARKER PETER K (Director) disposed off 10,982 shares at an average price of $142.60 for $1.57 million. The insider now directly holds 31,160 shares of Avery Dennison Corporation (AVY).

Avery Dennison Corporation (AVY): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Huntsman Corporation (HUN) that is trading 39.49% up over the past 12 months. ACCO Brands Corporation (ACCO) is 2.85% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -27.38% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.72 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.27.