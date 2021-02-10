Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Blucora Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOR)

224 institutions hold shares in Blucora Inc. (BCOR), with 1.13M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.35% while institutional investors hold 97.70% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 48.04M, and float is at 46.68M with Short Float at 2.53%. Institutions hold 95.40% of the Float.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 7.42 million shares valued at $118.0 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.44% of the BCOR Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 4.69 million shares valued at $44.21 million to account for 9.77% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Van Berkom & Associates Inc. which holds 4.52 million shares representing 9.41% and valued at over $71.96 million, while Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 7.01% of the shares totaling 3.37 million with a market value of $31.71 million.

Blucora Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOR) is 9.55% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.37 and a high of $24.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BCOR stock was last observed hovering at around $17.55 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.12% off its average median price target of $17.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 8.26% off the consensus price target high of $19.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are -8.94% lower than the price target low of $16.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $17.43, the stock is 2.78% and 14.09% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.47 million and changing -0.68% at the moment leaves the stock 39.72% off its SMA200. BCOR registered -21.34% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 63.05%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $16.25 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $12.56.

The stock witnessed a 8.60% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 58.74%, and is -1.53% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.25% over the week and 3.70% over the month.

Blucora Inc. (BCOR) has around 690 employees, a market worth around $852.50M and $749.20M in sales. Fwd P/E is 10.50. Profit margin for the company is -36.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 108.24% and -28.86% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.60%).

Blucora Inc. (BCOR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Blucora Inc. (BCOR) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.30, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Blucora Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/12/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.3 with sales reaching $146.92M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -4.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 3.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -1.70% in year-over-year returns.

Blucora Inc. (BCOR) Insider Activity

A total of 24 insider transactions have happened at Blucora Inc. (BCOR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 11 and purchases happening 13 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by ERNST MARK A, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that ERNST MARK A bought 6,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 09 at a price of $10.50 per share for a total of $63000.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 14000.0 shares.

Blucora Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 08 that ERNST MARK A (Director) bought a total of 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 08 and was made at $10.80 per share for $10795.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 8000.0 shares of the BCOR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 12, Mehlman Marc (Chief Financial Officer) acquired 2,025 shares at an average price of $11.55 for $23398.0. The insider now directly holds 2,025 shares of Blucora Inc. (BCOR).

Blucora Inc. (BCOR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) that is trading 37.57% up over the past 12 months. Yandex N.V. (YNDX) is 45.29% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 17.54% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.97 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.82.