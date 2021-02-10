Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE: OFC)

388 institutions hold shares in Corporate Office Properties Trust (OFC), with 371.14k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.33% while institutional investors hold 102.20% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 111.81M, and float is at 111.80M with Short Float at 1.63%. Institutions hold 101.86% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 15.37 million shares valued at $364.57 million. The investor’s holdings represent 13.70% of the OFC Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 12.52 million shares valued at $326.42 million to account for 11.16% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are FMR, LLC which holds 6.52 million shares representing 5.81% and valued at over $169.98 million, while State Street Corporation holds 4.38% of the shares totaling 4.91 million with a market value of $116.44 million.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE: OFC) is 3.64% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $15.23 and a high of $30.27 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The OFC stock was last observed hovering at around $27.03 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0% off its average median price target of $30.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 20.5% off the consensus price target high of $34.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are -0.11% lower than the price target low of $27.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $27.03, the stock is 2.52% and 3.43% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.63 million and changing 0.00% at the moment leaves the stock 7.12% off its SMA200. OFC registered -8.56% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -0.55%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $25.98 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $25.19.

The stock witnessed a 8.51% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 17.22%, and is 0.45% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.26% over the week and 2.39% over the month.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (OFC) has around 394 employees, a market worth around $3.09B and $603.10M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 52.28 and Fwd P/E is 28.10. Profit margin for the company is 18.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 77.48% and -10.70% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.50%).

Corporate Office Properties Trust (OFC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Corporate Office Properties Trust (OFC) is a “Overweight”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Corporate Office Properties Trust is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/29/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.22 with sales reaching $144.54M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 148.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 6.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 9.40% in year-over-year returns.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (OFC) Insider Activity

A total of 20 insider transactions have happened at Corporate Office Properties Trust (OFC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 15 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by BUDORICK STEPHEN E, the company’s President & CEO. SEC filings show that BUDORICK STEPHEN E bought 583 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 31 at a price of $25.74 per share for a total of $15006.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.15 million shares.

Corporate Office Properties Trust disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 29 that BUDORICK STEPHEN E (President & CEO) bought a total of 465 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 29 and was made at $25.75 per share for $11974.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.15 million shares of the OFC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 23, BUDORICK STEPHEN E (President & CEO) acquired 586 shares at an average price of $25.52 for $14955.0. The insider now directly holds 150,724 shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (OFC).

Corporate Office Properties Trust (OFC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include CareTrust REIT Inc. (CTRE) that is trading 1.31% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 22.53% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.41 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.74.