Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in FARO Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: FARO)

230 institutions hold shares in FARO Technologies Inc. (FARO), with 252.37k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.41% while institutional investors hold 104.98% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 17.80M, and float is at 17.58M with Short Float at 2.47%. Institutions hold 103.50% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 2.88 million shares valued at $203.09 million. The investor’s holdings represent 16.12% of the FARO Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 1.85 million shares valued at $113.0 million to account for 10.39% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Royce & Associates LP which holds 1.16 million shares representing 6.49% and valued at over $81.78 million, while Barrow, Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss, LLC holds 5.24% of the shares totaling 0.93 million with a market value of $57.01 million.

FARO Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: FARO) is 15.69% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $35.15 and a high of $81.97 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The FARO stock was last observed hovering at around $81.38 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.33% off its average median price target of $70.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -13.49% off the consensus price target high of $72.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are -20.16% lower than the price target low of $68.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $81.71, the stock is 9.02% and 13.36% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.12 million and changing 0.41% at the moment leaves the stock 32.45% off its SMA200. FARO registered 50.20% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 36.16%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $73.71 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $64.99.

The stock witnessed a 6.10% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 30.36%, and is 9.69% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.22% over the week and 3.19% over the month.

FARO Technologies Inc. (FARO) has around 1818 employees, a market worth around $1.44B and $315.00M in sales. Fwd P/E is 62.85. Profit margin for the company is -24.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 132.46% and -0.32% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-18.00%).

FARO Technologies Inc. (FARO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for FARO Technologies Inc. (FARO) is a “Overweight”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

FARO Technologies Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/04/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.13 with sales reaching $79.28M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -146.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -24.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -23.90% in year-over-year returns.

FARO Technologies Inc. (FARO) Insider Activity

A total of 7 insider transactions have happened at FARO Technologies Inc. (FARO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Beadle Kevin, the company’s Senior Vice President of Sales. SEC filings show that Beadle Kevin sold 762 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 16 at a price of $72.13 per share for a total of $54963.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

FARO Technologies Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 01 that Tyrrell Katrona (Chief People Officer) sold a total of 1,565 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 01 and was made at $58.12 per share for $90958.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 924.0 shares of the FARO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 24, Tohme Yazid (Chief R&D Officer) disposed off 10,525 shares at an average price of $57.58 for $0.61 million. The insider now directly holds 3,426 shares of FARO Technologies Inc. (FARO).

FARO Technologies Inc. (FARO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include MTS Systems Corporation (MTSC) that is trading 36.93% up over the past 12 months. OSI Systems Inc. (OSIS) is 3.47% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -17.02% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.51 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.67.