Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE: FRT)

580 institutions hold shares in Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT), with 653.59k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.86% while institutional investors hold 97.80% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 75.40M, and float is at 74.98M with Short Float at 3.47%. Institutions hold 96.95% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 11.44 million shares valued at $840.23 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.12% of the FRT Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is State Street Corporation with 8.29 million shares valued at $609.02 million to account for 10.96% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 7.15 million shares representing 9.45% and valued at over $608.45 million, while Norges Bank Investment Management holds 8.21% of the shares totaling 6.21 million with a market value of $799.75 million.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE: FRT) is 9.28% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $64.11 and a high of $129.19 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The FRT stock was last observed hovering at around $91.35 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.67% off its average median price target of $90.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 6.04% off the consensus price target high of $99.00 offered by 16 analysts, but current levels are -10.74% lower than the price target low of $84.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $93.02, the stock is 6.01% and 5.79% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.54 million and changing 1.83% at the moment leaves the stock 13.15% off its SMA200. FRT registered -27.31% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 15.94%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $86.82 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $81.80.

The stock witnessed a 10.04% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 34.95%, and is 6.64% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.25% over the week and 3.11% over the month.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) has around 308 employees, a market worth around $6.97B and $855.10M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 39.99 and Fwd P/E is 52.64. Profit margin for the company is 20.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 45.09% and -28.00% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.10%).

Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) is a “Hold”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 11 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Federal Realty Investment Trust is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/05/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.29 with sales reaching $208.68M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 53.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -11.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -12.70% in year-over-year returns.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Guglielmone Daniel, the company’s EVP-CFO & Treasurer. SEC filings show that Guglielmone Daniel sold 600 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 14 at a price of $125.17 per share for a total of $75100.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29528.0 shares.

Federal Realty Investment Trust disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 13 that Guglielmone Daniel (EVP-CFO & Treasurer) sold a total of 600 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 13 and was made at $125.15 per share for $75087.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 30128.0 shares of the FRT stock.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT) that is trading -22.03% down over the past 12 months. The Macerich Company (MAC) is -47.23% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 3.08% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 2.52 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.91.