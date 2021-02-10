Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Immunome Inc. (NASDAQ: IMNM)

3 institutions hold shares in Immunome Inc. (IMNM), with 2.64M shares held by insiders accounting for 25.00% while institutional investors hold 14.47% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 10.95M, and float is at 7.91M with Short Float at 0.51%. Institutions hold 10.85% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FMR, LLC with over 0.34 million shares valued at $3.29 million. The investor’s holdings represent 3.23% of the IMNM Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 71752.0 shares valued at $0.69 million to account for 0.68% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Granite Point Capital Management, L.P. which holds 66666.0 shares representing 0.63% and valued at over $0.65 million, while New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.05% of the shares totaling 5450.0 with a market value of $52756.0.

Immunome Inc. (NASDAQ: IMNM) is 130.89% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.27 and a high of $22.89 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The IMNM stock was last observed hovering at around $20.90 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.45% off its average median price target of $28.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 20.18% off the consensus price target high of $28.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 20.18% higher than the price target low of $28.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $22.35, the stock is 38.25% and 72.22% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 86621.0 and changing 6.94% at the moment leaves the stock 77.36% off its SMA200. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $12.59 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $12.22.

The stock witnessed a 92.67% In the last 1 monthand extending the period to 3 months gives it a 92.67%, and is 10.42% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.93% over the week and 10.53% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 140.97% and -2.35% from its 52-week high.

Immunome Inc. (IMNM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Immunome Inc. (IMNM) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Immunome Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/02/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.29 with sales reaching $2.1M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -33.10% this year.

Immunome Inc. (IMNM) Insider Activity

A total of 7 insider transactions have happened at Immunome Inc. (IMNM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by RAPP MICHAEL, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that RAPP MICHAEL bought 83,332 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 06 at a price of $12.00 per share for a total of $1.0 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.64 million shares.