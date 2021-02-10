Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc. (NYSE: LL)

209 institutions hold shares in Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc. (LL), with 1.38M shares held by insiders accounting for 4.79% while institutional investors hold 83.32% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 28.86M, and float is at 27.49M with Short Float at 5.72%. Institutions hold 79.33% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 4.52 million shares valued at $139.02 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.66% of the LL Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with 3.34 million shares valued at $73.62 million to account for 11.56% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 1.74 million shares representing 6.03% and valued at over $38.37 million, while FMR, LLC holds 3.57% of the shares totaling 1.03 million with a market value of $31.67 million.

Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc. (NYSE: LL) is -1.37% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.77 and a high of $35.10 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The LL stock was last observed hovering at around $30.63 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.31% off its average median price target of $27.50 for the next 12 months. It is also -1.07% off the consensus price target high of $30.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are -51.6% lower than the price target low of $20.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $30.32, the stock is 0.53% and -1.14% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.36 million and changing -1.01% at the moment leaves the stock 39.05% off its SMA200. LL registered 318.21% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 34.64%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $31.24 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $26.31.

The stock witnessed a -4.44% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 12.13%, and is 3.52% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.58% over the week and 5.70% over the month.

Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc. (LL) has around 2200 employees, a market worth around $868.06M and $1.07B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 18.87 and Fwd P/E is 23.74. Profit margin for the company is 4.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 704.24% and -13.62% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.50%).

Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc. (LL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc. (LL) is a “Hold”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.20, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/04/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.5 with sales reaching $296.51M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 117.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -0.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 8.30% in year-over-year returns.

Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc. (LL) Insider Activity

A total of 12 insider transactions have happened at Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc. (LL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Tyson Charles E, the company’s President & CEO. SEC filings show that Tyson Charles E bought 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 12 at a price of $21.90 per share for a total of $43800.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 51405.0 shares.

Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 01 that Tyson Charles E (President & CEO) bought a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 01 and was made at $10.00 per share for $50000.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 49405.0 shares of the LL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 28, Tyson Charles E (Chief Cust. Experience Officer) acquired 4,000 shares at an average price of $9.25 for $37000.0. The insider now directly holds 31,772 shares of Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc. (LL).

Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc. (LL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Boise Cascade Company (BCC) that is trading 39.02% up over the past 12 months. BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (BXC) is 236.19% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -21.02% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.9 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.5.