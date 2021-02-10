Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ: COOP)

297 institutions hold shares in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (COOP), with 1.65M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.82% while institutional investors hold 92.67% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 91.68M, and float is at 74.43M with Short Float at 8.97%. Institutions hold 90.98% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. with over 14.77 million shares valued at $329.74 million. The investor’s holdings represent 16.26% of the COOP Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 10.68 million shares valued at $331.35 million to account for 11.75% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Cooperman, Leon G. which holds 4.65 million shares representing 5.12% and valued at over $103.81 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 4.98% of the shares totaling 4.53 million with a market value of $101.04 million.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ: COOP) is -3.06% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.31 and a high of $31.52 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The COOP stock was last observed hovering at around $30.20 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.12% off its average median price target of $33.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 20.84% off the consensus price target high of $38.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are -11.41% lower than the price target low of $27.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $30.08, the stock is 2.87% and 3.83% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.55 million and changing -0.40% at the moment leaves the stock 50.83% off its SMA200. COOP registered 113.18% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 60.34%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $29.63 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $23.45.

The stock witnessed a 1.93% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 25.96%, and is 6.63% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.55% over the week and 3.68% over the month.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (COOP) has around 9100 employees, a market worth around $2.75B and $2.52B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 5.07 and Fwd P/E is 5.96. Profit margin for the company is 22.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 597.91% and -4.57% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.80%).

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (COOP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (COOP) is a “Buy”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $2.38 with sales reaching $847.47M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -73.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 30.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 14.50% in year-over-year returns.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (COOP) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (COOP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Marshall Christopher G, the company’s Vice Chairman & CFO. SEC filings show that Marshall Christopher G bought 61,105 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 11 at a price of $9.62 per share for a total of $0.59 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.73 million shares.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 10 that Marshall Christopher G (Vice Chairman & CFO) bought a total of 2,749 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 10 and was made at $9.50 per share for $26116.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.67 million shares of the COOP stock.