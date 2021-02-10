Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc. (NASDAQ: OMEX)

39 institutions hold shares in Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc. (OMEX), with 2.71M shares held by insiders accounting for 22.18% while institutional investors hold 16.68% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 10.62M, and float is at 9.26M with Short Float at 13.43%. Institutions hold 12.98% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 0.26 million shares valued at $1.8 million. The investor’s holdings represent 2.17% of the OMEX Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 0.23 million shares valued at $1.6 million to account for 1.85% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Kestra Advisory Services, LLC which holds 0.16 million shares representing 1.33% and valued at over $1.15 million, while Boothbay Fund Management, LLC holds 0.94% of the shares totaling 0.12 million with a market value of $0.78 million.

Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc. (NASDAQ: OMEX) is 17.75% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.10 and a high of $8.58 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The OMEX stock was last observed hovering at around $7.90 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.46% off its average median price target of $3.50 for the next 12 months. It is also -138.86% off the consensus price target high of $3.50 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are -138.86% lower than the price target low of $3.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $8.36, the stock is 11.93% and 18.00% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 95154.0 and changing 5.82% at the moment leaves the stock 43.00% off its SMA200. OMEX registered 103.90% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 88.29%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $7.04 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.39.

The stock witnessed a 21.69% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 17.25%, and is 0.00% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.77% over the week and 6.23% over the month.

Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc. (OMEX) has around 14 employees, a market worth around $101.16M and $2.50M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 298.10% and -2.53% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-208.60%).

Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc. (OMEX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc. (OMEX) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/18/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to shrink by -85.40% this year.

Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc. (OMEX) Insider Activity

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc. (OMEX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Justh Mark B, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Justh Mark B bought 12,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 31 at a price of $5.70 per share for a total of $68400.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.26 million shares.

Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 20 that Longley John D Jr (President & COO) bought a total of 266 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 20 and was made at $3.31 per share for $880.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 46952.0 shares of the OMEX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 19, Longley John D Jr (President & COO) acquired 2,734 shares at an average price of $3.00 for $8202.0. The insider now directly holds 46,686 shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc. (OMEX).

Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc. (OMEX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include ICF International Inc. (ICFI) that is -4.10% lower over the past 12 months. Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. (BBW) is 25.51% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -0.81% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.25 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 29.4.