Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ: PTC)

611 institutions hold shares in PTC Inc. (PTC), with 11.78M shares held by insiders accounting for 10.09% while institutional investors hold 96.72% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 116.40M, and float is at 104.97M with Short Float at 1.51%. Institutions hold 86.96% of the Float.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 14.18 million shares valued at $1.7 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 12.14% of the PTC Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 9.66 million shares valued at $799.09 million to account for 8.27% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are 40 North Management LLC which holds 4.5 million shares representing 3.85% and valued at over $372.24 million, while State Street Corporation holds 2.90% of the shares totaling 3.39 million with a market value of $280.41 million.

PTC Inc. (NASDAQ: PTC) is 20.43% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $43.90 and a high of $144.83 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PTC stock was last observed hovering at around $142.92 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.13% off its average median price target of $145.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 9.97% off the consensus price target high of $160.00 offered by 17 analysts, but current levels are -9.13% lower than the price target low of $132.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $144.05, the stock is 9.22% and 18.13% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.57 million and changing 0.79% at the moment leaves the stock 55.45% off its SMA200. PTC registered 68.16% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 67.69%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $127.33 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $100.54.

The stock witnessed a 12.59% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 51.89%, and is 4.38% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.96% over the week and 3.10% over the month.

PTC Inc. (PTC) has around 6243 employees, a market worth around $16.40B and $1.53B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 141.78 and Fwd P/E is 37.82. Profit margin for the company is 7.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 228.13% and -0.54% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.50%).

PTC Inc. (PTC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for PTC Inc. (PTC) is a “Overweight”. 17 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

PTC Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/21/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.7 with sales reaching $416.21M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 581.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 17.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 15.70% in year-over-year returns.

PTC Inc. (PTC) Insider Activity

A total of 74 insider transactions have happened at PTC Inc. (PTC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 59 and purchases happening 15 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by HEPPELMANN JAMES E, the company’s President and CEO. SEC filings show that HEPPELMANN JAMES E sold 15,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 01 at a price of $136.96 per share for a total of $2.05 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.69 million shares.

PTC Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 01 that VON STAATS AARON C (EVP, GC and Secretary) sold a total of 5,531 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 01 and was made at $136.97 per share for $0.76 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 21883.0 shares of the PTC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 29, LACY PAUL A (Director) disposed off 500 shares at an average price of $137.67 for $68835.0. The insider now directly holds 23,962 shares of PTC Inc. (PTC).

PTC Inc. (PTC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Adobe Inc. (ADBE) that is trading 34.07% up over the past 12 months. Oracle Corporation (ORCL) is 15.78% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -5.66% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.68 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.38.