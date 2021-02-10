Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Rapid7 Inc. (NASDAQ: RPD)

350 institutions hold shares in Rapid7 Inc. (RPD), with 1.44M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.78% while institutional investors hold 107.82% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 51.29M, and float is at 50.40M with Short Float at 11.08%. Institutions hold 104.83% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 4.4 million shares valued at $396.33 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.48% of the RPD Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 4.28 million shares valued at $262.21 million to account for 8.26% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Wellington Management Company, LLP which holds 4.1 million shares representing 7.90% and valued at over $250.85 million, while FMR, LLC holds 7.51% of the shares totaling 3.89 million with a market value of $238.31 million.

Rapid7 Inc. (NASDAQ: RPD) is 0.09% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $31.34 and a high of $94.60 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The RPD stock was last observed hovering at around $88.83 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.41% off its average median price target of $95.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 14.06% off the consensus price target high of $105.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are -25.33% lower than the price target low of $72.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $90.24, the stock is 1.12% and 6.87% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.54 million and changing 1.59% at the moment leaves the stock 40.33% off its SMA200. RPD registered 44.66% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 55.35%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $87.83 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $70.03.

The stock witnessed a 3.56% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 31.56%, and is -1.20% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.89% over the week and 3.62% over the month.

Rapid7 Inc. (RPD) has around 1544 employees, a market worth around $4.60B and $390.00M in sales. Fwd P/E is 609.73. Profit margin for the company is -21.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 187.94% and -4.61% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-17.20%).

Rapid7 Inc. (RPD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Rapid7 Inc. (RPD) is a “Buy”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Rapid7 Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.08 with sales reaching $108.62M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 7.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 24.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 18.50% in year-over-year returns.

Rapid7 Inc. (RPD) Insider Activity

A total of 91 insider transactions have happened at Rapid7 Inc. (RPD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 56 and purchases happening 35 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Schodorf Thomas E, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Schodorf Thomas E sold 750 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 01 at a price of $88.03 per share for a total of $66019.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22855.0 shares.

Rapid7 Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 04 that Schodorf Thomas E (Director) sold a total of 750 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 04 and was made at $90.36 per share for $67770.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 23305.0 shares of the RPD stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 22, Schodorf Thomas E (Director) disposed off 1,750 shares at an average price of $90.00 for $0.16 million. The insider now directly holds 23,755 shares of Rapid7 Inc. (RPD).

Rapid7 Inc. (RPD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Open Text Corporation (OTEX) that is 5.15% higher over the past 12 months. Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW) is 57.95% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -0.18% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 5.6 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 8.38.