Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated (NYSE: RGA)

620 institutions hold shares in Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated (RGA), with institutional investors hold 97.80% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 68.00M, and float is at 67.61M with Short Float at 1.79%. Institutions hold 97.33% of the Float.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 6.79 million shares valued at $786.4 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.99% of the RGA Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 6.6 million shares valued at $627.96 million to account for 9.71% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are FMR, LLC which holds 4.15 million shares representing 6.11% and valued at over $481.12 million, while Harris Associates L.P. holds 5.79% of the shares totaling 3.93 million with a market value of $374.25 million.

Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated (NYSE: RGA) is -1.96% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $55.39 and a high of $155.95 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The RGA stock was last observed hovering at around $112.25 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.38% off its average median price target of $124.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 18.25% off the consensus price target high of $139.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are -49.51% lower than the price target low of $76.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $113.63, the stock is 2.98% and -0.92% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.61 million and changing 1.23% at the moment leaves the stock 13.87% off its SMA200. RGA registered -25.55% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 20.09%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $112.05 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $105.43.

The stock witnessed a -1.76% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 6.37%, and is 9.23% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.95% over the week and 3.18% over the month.

Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated (RGA) has around 3188 employees, a market worth around $7.95B and $14.27B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 14.40 and Fwd P/E is 10.85. Profit margin for the company is 3.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 105.15% and -27.14% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.10%).

Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated (RGA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated (RGA) is a “Hold”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/29/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.92 with sales reaching $3.61B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 35.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 2.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 12.60% in year-over-year returns.

Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated (RGA) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated (RGA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Sievert Frederick James, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Sievert Frederick James sold 960 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 18 at a price of $65.77 per share for a total of $63139.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7912.0 shares.

Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated (RGA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Maiden Holdings Ltd. (MHLD) that is trading 198.03% up over the past 12 months. Aflac Incorporated (AFL) is -12.31% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 22.9% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.93 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.29.