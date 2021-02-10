Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SAIL)

320 institutions hold shares in SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. (SAIL), with 3.01M shares held by insiders accounting for 3.31% while institutional investors hold 113.25% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 90.76M, and float is at 87.93M with Short Float at 10.58%. Institutions hold 109.49% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 10.7 million shares valued at $569.59 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.77% of the SAIL Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 8.03 million shares valued at $317.94 million to account for 8.84% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Soma Equity Partners LP which holds 5.3 million shares representing 5.83% and valued at over $209.72 million, while HMI Capital, LLC holds 5.29% of the shares totaling 4.81 million with a market value of $190.2 million.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SAIL) is 13.19% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.61 and a high of $61.49 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SAIL stock was last observed hovering at around $59.09 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.17% off its average median price target of $64.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 19.65% off the consensus price target high of $75.00 offered by 16 analysts, but current levels are -33.91% lower than the price target low of $45.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $60.26, the stock is 4.94% and 12.14% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.62 million and changing 1.98% at the moment leaves the stock 56.73% off its SMA200. SAIL registered 133.02% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 67.30%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $55.77 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $44.25.

The stock witnessed a 4.65% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 32.67%, and is 2.15% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.71% over the week and 4.75% over the month.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. (SAIL) has around 1168 employees, a market worth around $5.55B and $350.90M in sales. Fwd P/E is 358.69. Profit margin for the company is -0.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 419.04% and -2.01% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-0.70%).

SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. (SAIL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. (SAIL) is a “Buy”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 13 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/12/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $94.5M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -336.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 23.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 6.20% in year-over-year returns.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. (SAIL) Insider Activity

A total of 67 insider transactions have happened at SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. (SAIL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 60 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Melin Heidi M, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Melin Heidi M sold 1,211 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 01 at a price of $56.24 per share for a total of $68107.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14748.0 shares.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 19 that Schmitt Christopher (General Counsel and Secretary) sold a total of 729 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 19 and was made at $57.13 per share for $41648.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 39867.0 shares of the SAIL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 15, McClain Mark D. (CEO and President) disposed off 51,000 shares at an average price of $56.65 for $2.89 million. The insider now directly holds 22,000 shares of SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. (SAIL).