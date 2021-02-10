Herman Miller Inc. (MLHR) Looks Ready for Growth Despite 14.73% Change This Year

Herman Miller Inc. (NASDAQ: MLHR) is 14.73% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $14.39 and a high of $41.42 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MLHR stock was last observed hovering at around $38.69 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.09% off its average median price target of $47.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 22.44% off the consensus price target high of $50.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 11.86% higher than the price target low of $44.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $38.78, the stock is 7.33% and 7.44% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.19 million and changing 0.23% at the moment leaves the stock 33.40% off its SMA200. MLHR registered -4.95% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 47.62%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $35.23 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $31.32.

The stock witnessed a 12.41% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 21.42%, and is 5.58% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.46% over the week and 3.53% over the month.

Herman Miller Inc. (MLHR) has around 7600 employees, a market worth around $2.32B and $2.39B in sales. Fwd P/E is 11.91. Profit margin for the company is -0.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 169.49% and -6.37% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-3.60%).

Herman Miller Inc. (MLHR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Herman Miller Inc. (MLHR) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Herman Miller Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/24/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.58 with sales reaching $587.63M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -105.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -2.10% year-over-year.

Herman Miller Inc. (MLHR) Top Institutional Holders

371 institutions hold shares in Herman Miller Inc. (MLHR), with 406.36k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.69% while institutional investors hold 86.70% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 58.91M, and float is at 58.57M with Short Float at 3.03%. Institutions hold 86.10% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 7.46 million shares valued at $252.16 million. The investor’s holdings represent 12.65% of the MLHR Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 5.3 million shares valued at $159.85 million to account for 8.99% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are AllianceBernstein, L.P. which holds 3.24 million shares representing 5.49% and valued at over $109.36 million, while Lsv Asset Management holds 3.87% of the shares totaling 2.28 million with a market value of $77.05 million.

Herman Miller Inc. (MLHR) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at Herman Miller Inc. (MLHR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Kurburski Jeffrey L., the company’s Chief Technology Officer. SEC filings show that Kurburski Jeffrey L. sold 1,102 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 23 at a price of $34.00 per share for a total of $37468.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5953.0 shares.

Herman Miller Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jul 07 that VOLKEMA MICHAEL A (Director) bought a total of 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jul 07 and was made at $21.44 per share for $0.54 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.13 million shares of the MLHR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 07, VOLKEMA MICHAEL A (Director) acquired 25,000 shares at an average price of $21.94 for $0.55 million. The insider now directly holds 100,000 shares of Herman Miller Inc. (MLHR).

Herman Miller Inc. (MLHR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include HNI Corporation (HNI) that is trading -9.67% down over the past 12 months. Knoll Inc. (KNL) is -36.35% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen 0.0% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.78 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.96.