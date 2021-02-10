Hoegh LNG Partners LP (HMLP) Volatility At 2.71%, Should You Add A Position?

49 institutions hold shares in Hoegh LNG Partners LP (HMLP), with 15.76M shares held by insiders accounting for 47.34% while institutional investors hold 41.18% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 33.29M, and float is at 17.52M with Short Float at 0.48%. Institutions hold 21.68% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Invesco Ltd. with over 2.35 million shares valued at $24.92 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.06% of the HMLP Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is FMR, LLC with 2.15 million shares valued at $30.68 million to account for 6.45% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Renaissance Technologies, LLC which holds 0.74 million shares representing 2.22% and valued at over $7.86 million, while Morgan Stanley holds 0.61% of the shares totaling 0.2 million with a market value of $2.16 million.

Hoegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE: HMLP) is 3.92% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.67 and a high of $16.54 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The HMLP stock was last observed hovering at around $14.77 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.09% off its average median price target of $17.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 25.7% off the consensus price target high of $20.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are -48.6% lower than the price target low of $10.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $14.86, the stock is -4.05% and 0.35% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.1 million and changing 0.61% at the moment leaves the stock 24.84% off its SMA200. HMLP registered 19.36% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 44.83%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $14.99 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $12.47.

The stock witnessed a -2.43% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 32.68%, and is -0.93% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.71% over the week and 3.38% over the month.

Hoegh LNG Partners LP (HMLP) has around 260 employees, a market worth around $489.34M and $145.60M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 10.82 and Fwd P/E is 9.68. Profit margin for the company is 33.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 218.20% and -10.16% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.30%).

Hoegh LNG Partners LP (HMLP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Hoegh LNG Partners LP (HMLP) is a “Overweight”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Hoegh LNG Partners LP is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/03/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.44 with sales reaching $35.83M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -40.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -1.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -7.00% in year-over-year returns.

Hoegh LNG Partners LP (HMLP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (GNK) that is trading 14.57% up over the past 12 months. Dynagas LNG Partners LP (DLNG) is 43.85% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -36.47% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.11 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.69.