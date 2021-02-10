Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. (HII) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

681 institutions hold shares in Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. (HII), with 994.09k shares held by insiders accounting for 2.45% while institutional investors hold 87.33% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 40.60M, and float is at 39.50M with Short Float at 1.63%. Institutions hold 85.18% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 4.46 million shares valued at $627.23 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.01% of the HII Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 3.46 million shares valued at $589.09 million to account for 8.53% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 3.32 million shares representing 8.21% and valued at over $467.77 million, while FMR, LLC holds 4.48% of the shares totaling 1.82 million with a market value of $255.46 million.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. (NYSE: HII) is -1.91% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $136.44 and a high of $271.14 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The HII stock was last observed hovering at around $165.02 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.2% off its average median price target of $185.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 18.43% off the consensus price target high of $205.00 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are -12.23% lower than the price target low of $149.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $167.22, the stock is 1.09% and -0.03% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.35 million and changing 1.33% at the moment leaves the stock 0.47% off its SMA200. HII registered -37.82% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -1.13%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $167.29 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $159.85.

The stock witnessed a -1.11% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 9.49%, and is 4.76% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.73% over the week and 2.33% over the month.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. (HII) has around 42000 employees, a market worth around $6.66B and $9.02B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 11.47 and Fwd P/E is 16.56. Profit margin for the company is 6.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 22.56% and -38.33% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (20.90%).

Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. (HII) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. (HII) is a “Overweight”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $4.56 with sales reaching $2.41B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -30.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 1.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -0.30% in year-over-year returns.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. (HII) Insider Activity

A total of 41 insider transactions have happened at Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. (HII) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 38 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Wilson Stephen R, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Wilson Stephen R sold 460 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 12 at a price of $156.96 per share for a total of $72203.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 14 that Schuck Nicolas G (Corp VP, Controller & CAO) sold a total of 543 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 14 and was made at $168.21 per share for $91337.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2097.0 shares of the HII stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 27, Wyatt D R (Corp VP & Treasurer) disposed off 750 shares at an average price of $205.00 for $0.15 million. The insider now directly holds 20,211 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. (HII).

Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. (HII): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) that is trading -22.15% down over the past 12 months. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. (AJRD) is -2.91% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -13.31% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.73 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.87.