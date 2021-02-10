Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (HYMC) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: HYMC) is -8.79% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.61 and a high of $16.17 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The HYMC stock was last observed hovering at around $7.47 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.31% off its average median price target of $15.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 52.27% off the consensus price target high of $15.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 52.27% higher than the price target low of $15.00 for the same period.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Currently trading at $7.16, the stock is -0.33% and -3.90% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.12 million and changing -4.15% at the moment leaves the stock -22.97% off its SMA200. HYMC registered -30.95% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -42.77%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $7.49 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $8.89.

The stock witnessed a -9.37% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -12.15%, and is -2.59% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.93% over the week and 4.75% over the month.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (HYMC) has around 4 employees, a market worth around $418.50M and $31.10M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 8.32% and -55.72% from its 52-week high.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (HYMC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (HYMC) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.56 with sales reaching $11.5M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 55.40% this year.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (HYMC) Top Institutional Holders

32 institutions hold shares in Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (HYMC), with 60.94k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.10% while institutional investors hold 87.84% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 50.16M, and float is at 10.14M with Short Float at 6.86%. Institutions hold 87.75% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Mudrick Capital Management, L.P. with over 21.98 million shares valued at $231.02 million. The investor’s holdings represent 36.79% of the HYMC Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Whitebox Advisors, LLC with 12.1 million shares valued at $127.17 million to account for 20.25% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Aristeia Capital, LLC which holds 4.64 million shares representing 7.76% and valued at over $48.75 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 1.37% of the shares totaling 0.82 million with a market value of $8.6 million.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (HYMC) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by WHITEBOX ADVISORS LLC, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that WHITEBOX ADVISORS LLC sold 21,796 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 22 at a price of $8.03 per share for a total of $0.18 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11.95 million shares.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 18 that WHITEBOX ADVISORS LLC (10% Owner) sold a total of 28,075 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 18 and was made at $8.66 per share for $0.24 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 11.98 million shares of the HYMC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 16, GARRETT DIANE R (President, CEO & Director) acquired 20,000 shares at an average price of $7.17 for $0.14 million. The insider now directly holds 26,000 shares of Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (HYMC).