IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC) on Track to Reach $265.00 in a Year

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ: IAC) is 31.21% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $35.58 and a high of $252.81 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The IAC stock was last observed hovering at around $251.54 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -3.1% off its average median price target of $265.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 12.83% off the consensus price target high of $285.00 offered by 21 analysts, but current levels are -41.97% lower than the price target low of $175.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $248.44, the stock is 16.66% and 35.37% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.57 million and changing -1.23% at the moment leaves the stock 92.58% off its SMA200. IAC registered 268.13% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 89.26%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $201.97 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $147.87.

The stock witnessed a 29.75% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 77.97%, and is 6.55% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.56% over the week and 3.64% over the month.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC) has around 8700 employees, a market worth around $20.12B and $3.05B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 93.75. Profit margin for the company is -10.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 598.29% and -1.73% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (23.00%).

IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC) is a “Buy”. 21 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 19 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

IAC/InterActiveCorp quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.59 with sales reaching $817.75M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -29.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 15.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -33.40% in year-over-year returns.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC) Top Institutional Holders

666 institutions hold shares in IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC), with 4.96M shares held by insiders accounting for 5.59% while institutional investors hold 97.20% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 85.30M, and float is at 69.20M with Short Float at 2.86%. Institutions hold 91.77% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 6.93 million shares valued at $829.74 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.71% of the IAC Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with 5.48 million shares valued at $656.84 million to account for 6.89% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 4.74 million shares representing 5.96% and valued at over $897.12 million, while Luxor Capital Group, LP holds 5.06% of the shares totaling 4.02 million with a market value of $481.72 million.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by EISNER MICHAEL D, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that EISNER MICHAEL D bought 40,555 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 12 at a price of $122.85 per share for a total of $4.98 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 40555.0 shares.

IAC/InterActiveCorp disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 12 that Schwerdtman Michael H (SVP and Controller (CAO)) sold a total of 3,097 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 12 and was made at $121.95 per share for $0.38 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2281.0 shares of the IAC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 07, IAC/InterActiveCorp (10% Owner) acquired 6,000,000 shares at an average price of $18.89 for $113.33 million. The insider now directly holds 59,033,902 shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC).