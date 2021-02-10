IDEX Corporation (IEX) 2021 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with 15.21% Upside

IDEX Corporation (NYSE: IEX) is -0.82% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $104.56 and a high of $211.71 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The IEX stock was last observed hovering at around $198.43 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.87% off its average median price target of $220.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 15.21% off the consensus price target high of $233.00 offered by 15 analysts, but current levels are -9.15% lower than the price target low of $181.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $197.56, the stock is 1.15% and 1.03% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.43 million and changing -0.44% at the moment leaves the stock 11.47% off its SMA200. IEX registered 13.23% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 15.39%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $196.97 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $185.82.

The stock witnessed a -4.52% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 7.94%, and is 1.94% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.49% over the week and 2.64% over the month.

IDEX Corporation (IEX) has around 7439 employees, a market worth around $14.74B and $2.35B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 39.85 and Fwd P/E is 31.18. Profit margin for the company is 15.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 88.95% and -6.68% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (15.10%).

IDEX Corporation (IEX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for IDEX Corporation (IEX) is a “Overweight”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

IDEX Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/20/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.42 with sales reaching $632M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 6.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 9.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 6.30% in year-over-year returns.

IDEX Corporation (IEX) Top Institutional Holders

745 institutions hold shares in IDEX Corporation (IEX), with 155.42k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.21% while institutional investors hold 99.40% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 75.71M, and float is at 75.61M with Short Float at 0.96%. Institutions hold 99.19% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 8.4 million shares valued at $1.53 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 11.10% of the IEX Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 5.95 million shares valued at $1.19 billion to account for 7.86% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc which holds 5.41 million shares representing 7.15% and valued at over $987.4 million, while Wellington Management Company, LLP holds 4.25% of the shares totaling 3.22 million with a market value of $587.19 million.

IDEX Corporation (IEX) Insider Activity

A total of 41 insider transactions have happened at IDEX Corporation (IEX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 24 and purchases happening 17 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by MROZEK ERNEST J, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that MROZEK ERNEST J sold 3,530 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 25 at a price of $190.77 per share for a total of $0.67 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10555.0 shares.

IDEX Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 09 that Silvernail Andrew K (Chairman and CEO) sold a total of 152,450 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 09 and was made at $189.66 per share for $28.91 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 50693.0 shares of the IEX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 29, Silvernail Andrew K (Chairman and CEO) disposed off 122,426 shares at an average price of $169.81 for $20.79 million. The insider now directly holds 203,143 shares of IDEX Corporation (IEX).

IDEX Corporation (IEX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Graco Inc. (GGG) that is trading 30.23% up over the past 12 months. ITT Inc. (ITT) is 13.55% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -17.21% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.85 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.19.