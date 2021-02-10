Image Sensing Systems Inc. (ISNS) – The -31.5% Downside Potential Remains

Image Sensing Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: ISNS) is 17.15% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.79 and a high of $5.87 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ISNS stock was last observed hovering at around $5.14 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.12% off its average median price target of $4.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -31.5% off the consensus price target high of $4.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are -31.5% lower than the price target low of $4.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.26, the stock is 14.12% and 15.50% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 50378.0 and changing 2.33% at the moment leaves the stock 32.43% off its SMA200. ISNS registered -4.01% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 29.88%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.58 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.06.

The stock witnessed a 16.63% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 29.88%, and is 15.10% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.70% over the week and 4.48% over the month.

Image Sensing Systems Inc. (ISNS) has around 55 employees, a market worth around $27.25M and $13.70M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 46.14. Profit margin for the company is 4.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 88.31% and -10.39% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (39.10%).

Image Sensing Systems Inc. (ISNS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Image Sensing Systems Inc. (ISNS) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Image Sensing Systems Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/20/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 272.30% this year.

Image Sensing Systems Inc. (ISNS) Top Institutional Holders

19 institutions hold shares in Image Sensing Systems Inc. (ISNS), with 2.18M shares held by insiders accounting for 40.73% while institutional investors hold 53.88% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 5.31M, and float is at 3.17M with Short Float at 0.75%. Institutions hold 31.93% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 0.22 million shares valued at $0.8 million. The investor’s holdings represent 4.11% of the ISNS Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 0.21 million shares valued at $0.94 million to account for 3.92% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 0.13 million shares representing 2.48% and valued at over $0.48 million, while FMR, LLC holds 1.43% of the shares totaling 76661.0 with a market value of $0.34 million.

Image Sensing Systems Inc. (ISNS) Insider Activity

A total of 37 insider transactions have happened at Image Sensing Systems Inc. (ISNS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 37 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Daly Joseph Patrick, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Daly Joseph Patrick bought 13,486 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 10 at a price of $4.41 per share for a total of $59409.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 89108.0 shares.

Image Sensing Systems Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 09 that Daly Joseph Patrick (Director) bought a total of 2,090 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 09 and was made at $4.41 per share for $9217.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 75622.0 shares of the ISNS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 08, Daly Joseph Patrick (Director) acquired 3,974 shares at an average price of $4.30 for $17077.0. The insider now directly holds 73,532 shares of Image Sensing Systems Inc. (ISNS).

Image Sensing Systems Inc. (ISNS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include MTS Systems Corporation (MTSC) that is trading 36.93% up over the past 12 months. 3M Company (MMM) is 12.98% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -211.39% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 74390.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.25.