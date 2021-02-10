Is American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (AEL) a good stock to buy now?

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE: AEL) is 9.54% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.07 and a high of $34.25 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The AEL stock was last observed hovering at around $30.46 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.16% off its average median price target of $31.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 15.83% off the consensus price target high of $36.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are -4.48% lower than the price target low of $29.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $30.30, the stock is 1.13% and 6.04% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.58 million and changing -0.53% at the moment leaves the stock 20.01% off its SMA200. AEL registered 5.87% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 17.99%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $28.86 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $26.50.

The stock witnessed a 2.05% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 26.62%, and is 0.73% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.49% over the week and 2.76% over the month.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (AEL) has around 608 employees, a market worth around $2.81B and $2.51B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 3.23 and Fwd P/E is 7.12. Profit margin for the company is 34.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 234.07% and -11.53% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (33.30%).

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (AEL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (AEL) is a “Overweight”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/05/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.97 with sales reaching $571.73M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -46.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -10.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -13.30% in year-over-year returns.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (AEL) Top Institutional Holders

336 institutions hold shares in American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (AEL), with 1.69M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.83% while institutional investors hold 113.15% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 91.86M, and float is at 85.78M with Short Float at 3.99%. Institutions hold 111.07% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 13.52 million shares valued at $374.08 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.70% of the AEL Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 10.14 million shares valued at $222.97 million to account for 11.02% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Citigroup Inc. which holds 8.14 million shares representing 8.85% and valued at over $179.08 million, while Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 8.12% of the shares totaling 7.47 million with a market value of $164.36 million.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (AEL) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (AEL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by MULCAHY DAVID S., the company’s Director. SEC filings show that MULCAHY DAVID S. bought 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 25 at a price of $19.57 per share for a total of $0.2 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.12 million shares.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 31 that Chapman Joyce Ann (Director) sold a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 31 and was made at $19.26 per share for $0.19 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 24950.0 shares of the AEL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 20, Bhalla Anant (CEO & President) acquired 1,639 shares at an average price of $12.00 for $19668.0. The insider now directly holds 5,714 shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (AEL).

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (AEL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include FBL Financial Group Inc. (FFG) that is trading 1.08% up over the past 12 months. American Financial Group Inc. (AFG) is -5.44% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 1.17% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 3.38 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.66.