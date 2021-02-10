Is Construction Partners Inc. (ROAD) a good stock to buy now?

Construction Partners Inc. (NASDAQ: ROAD) is -3.78% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.96 and a high of $36.58 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ROAD stock was last observed hovering at around $28.48 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.47% off its average median price target of $32.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 28.18% off the consensus price target high of $39.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 6.63% higher than the price target low of $30.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $28.01, the stock is -11.27% and -5.16% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.46 million and changing -1.65% at the moment leaves the stock 31.09% off its SMA200. ROAD registered 72.16% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 31.50%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $30.69 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $23.33.

The stock witnessed a -16.59% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 34.86%, and is -5.98% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.45% over the week and 5.09% over the month.

Construction Partners Inc. (ROAD) has around 646 employees, a market worth around $1.52B and $785.70M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 35.91 and Fwd P/E is 26.30. Profit margin for the company is 5.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 134.20% and -23.42% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.90%).

Construction Partners Inc. (ROAD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Construction Partners Inc. (ROAD) is a “Overweight”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Construction Partners Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/07/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.09 with sales reaching $201.04M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -6.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 23.30% year-over-year.

Construction Partners Inc. (ROAD) Top Institutional Holders

176 institutions hold shares in Construction Partners Inc. (ROAD), with 804.17k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.55% while institutional investors hold 105.34% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 51.49M, and float is at 31.58M with Short Float at 3.03%. Institutions hold 103.71% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is SunTx Capital Management Corp. with over 5.51 million shares valued at $100.3 million. The investor’s holdings represent 16.26% of the ROAD Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Conestoga Capital Advisors, LLC with 4.91 million shares valued at $142.89 million to account for 14.49% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Wasatch Advisors Inc which holds 3.0 million shares representing 8.85% and valued at over $54.56 million, while Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC holds 7.10% of the shares totaling 2.41 million with a market value of $43.77 million.

Construction Partners Inc. (ROAD) Insider Activity

A total of 16 insider transactions have happened at Construction Partners Inc. (ROAD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 15 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by SunTx Capital Management Corp., the company’s Director. SEC filings show that SunTx Capital Management Corp. sold 1,180,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 14 at a price of $32.31 per share for a total of $38.13 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.39 million shares.

Construction Partners Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 15 that Harper John L (Senior Vice President) sold a total of 15,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 15 and was made at $28.21 per share for $0.42 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.2 million shares of the ROAD stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 26, Harper John L (Senior Vice President) disposed off 15,000 shares at an average price of $17.30 for $0.26 million. The insider now directly holds 212,682 shares of Construction Partners Inc. (ROAD).