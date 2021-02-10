Is Greenlight Capital Re Ltd. (GLRE) a good stock to buy now?

Greenlight Capital Re Ltd. (NASDAQ: GLRE) is 8.48% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.00 and a high of $10.22 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The GLRE stock was last observed hovering at around $7.86 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.07% off its average median price target of $21.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 62.24% off the consensus price target high of $21.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 62.24% higher than the price target low of $21.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.93, the stock is 0.49% and 2.23% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 54119.0 and changing 0.89% at the moment leaves the stock 11.42% off its SMA200. GLRE registered -16.08% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 4.41%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $7.70 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.31.

The stock witnessed a -0.38% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 7.74%, and is 7.60% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.20% over the week and 3.05% over the month.

Greenlight Capital Re Ltd. (GLRE) has around 40 employees, a market worth around $275.09M and $406.00M in sales. Fwd P/E is 6.61. Profit margin for the company is -16.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 58.60% and -22.41% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-1.60%).

Greenlight Capital Re Ltd. (GLRE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Greenlight Capital Re Ltd. (GLRE) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Greenlight Capital Re Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/10/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.15.The EPS is expected to grow by 98.90% this year.

Greenlight Capital Re Ltd. (GLRE) Top Institutional Holders

120 institutions hold shares in Greenlight Capital Re Ltd. (GLRE), with 4.04M shares held by insiders accounting for 11.47% while institutional investors hold 56.83% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 35.68M, and float is at 25.62M with Short Float at 7.68%. Institutions hold 50.31% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 2.12 million shares valued at $15.48 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.32% of the GLRE Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with 1.86 million shares valued at $12.5 million to account for 6.42% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 1.56 million shares representing 5.40% and valued at over $10.52 million, while Morgan Stanley holds 4.90% of the shares totaling 1.42 million with a market value of $9.55 million.

Greenlight Capital Re Ltd. (GLRE) Insider Activity

A total of 7 insider transactions have happened at Greenlight Capital Re Ltd. (GLRE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Romer Faramarz, the company’s Reporting & Compliance Officer. SEC filings show that Romer Faramarz sold 25,230 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 04 at a price of $7.30 per share for a total of $0.18 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36002.0 shares.

Greenlight Capital Re Ltd. (GLRE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Everest Re Group Ltd. (RE) that is trading -18.48% down over the past 12 months. Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. (TPRE) is -12.32% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 19.29% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.59 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 7.75.