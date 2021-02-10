Is Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. (ASR) a good stock to buy now?

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE: ASR) is 4.56% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $82.08 and a high of $205.29 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ASR stock was last observed hovering at around $174.35 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.9% off its average median price target of $3250.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 95.94% off the consensus price target high of $4250.00 offered by 20 analysts, but current levels are 92.87% higher than the price target low of $2420.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $172.45, the stock is 4.35% and 6.18% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.12 million and changing -1.09% at the moment leaves the stock 36.46% off its SMA200. ASR registered -12.44% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 61.65%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $165.33 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $134.22.

The stock witnessed a -0.73% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 34.37%, and is 3.24% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.07% over the week and 3.07% over the month.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. (ASR) has around 1555 employees, a market worth around $4.99B and $634.00M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 38.67 and Fwd P/E is 31.25. Profit margin for the company is 21.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 110.10% and -16.00% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (14.60%).

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. (ASR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. (ASR) is a “Hold”. 20 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/26/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.8 with sales reaching $157.36M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 9.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -38.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -33.40% in year-over-year returns.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. (ASR) Top Institutional Holders

145 institutions hold shares in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. (ASR), with institutional investors hold 27.60% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 30.00M, and float is at 18.32M with Short Float at 0.89%. Institutions hold 27.60% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 1.43 million shares valued at $165.75 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.33% of the ASR Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Harding Loevner LLC with 1.09 million shares valued at $126.2 million to account for 7.86% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are JP Morgan Chase & Company which holds 0.74 million shares representing 5.38% and valued at over $86.41 million, while Ninety One UK Ltd holds 3.10% of the shares totaling 0.43 million with a market value of $70.69 million.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. (ASR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NextEra Energy Inc. (NEE) that is 23.40% higher over the past 12 months. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte S.A.B. de C.V. (OMAB) is -21.14% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 14.06% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.14 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.75.