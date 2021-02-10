Is Hudson Capital Inc. (HUSN) a good stock to buy now?

Hudson Capital Inc. (NASDAQ: HUSN) is 22.38% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.60 and a high of $9.80 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The HUSN stock was last observed hovering at around $4.29 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.14%.

Currently trading at $4.43, the stock is 17.26% and 33.36% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.44 million and changing 3.26% at the moment leaves the stock 56.50% off its SMA200. HUSN registered 8.59% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 60.36%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.5458 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.6690.

The stock witnessed a 15.67% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 110.95%, and is 14.47% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.48% over the week and 7.53% over the month.

Hudson Capital Inc. (HUSN) has around 10 employees, a market worth around $28.57M and $0.10M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 176.87% and -54.80% from its 52-week high.

Hudson Capital Inc. (HUSN) Analyst Forecasts

.

Hudson Capital Inc. (HUSN) Top Institutional Holders

10 institutions hold shares in Hudson Capital Inc. (HUSN), with 2.51M shares held by insiders accounting for 39.15% while institutional investors hold 6.60% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 4.66M, and float is at 3.90M with Short Float at 0.96%. Institutions hold 4.02% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 0.21 million shares valued at $0.43 million. The investor’s holdings represent 3.26% of the HUSN Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is HRT Financial LLC with 28895.0 shares valued at $58801.0 to account for 0.45% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Virtu Financial LLC which holds 10584.0 shares representing 0.17% and valued at over $21538.0, while Geode Capital Management, LLC holds 0.04% of the shares totaling 2323.0 with a market value of $4727.0.