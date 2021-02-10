Is Lyra Therapeutics Inc. (LYRA) a good stock to buy now?

Lyra Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: LYRA) is -7.02% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.76 and a high of $22.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The LYRA stock was last observed hovering at around $10.63 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.03% off its average median price target of $26.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 62.14% off the consensus price target high of $28.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 55.83% higher than the price target low of $24.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $10.60, the stock is -3.95% and -3.33% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.17 million and changing -0.28% at the moment leaves the stock -14.13% off its SMA200. LYRA registered a loss of -23.52% in past 6-months. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $10.91 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $11.76.

The stock witnessed a -1.12% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -3.64%, and is -3.28% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.42% over the week and 6.56% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 21.00% and -51.82% from its 52-week high.

Lyra Therapeutics Inc. (LYRA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Lyra Therapeutics Inc. (LYRA) is a “Buy”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Lyra Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/28/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.58.The EPS is expected to shrink by -170.50% this year.

Lyra Therapeutics Inc. (LYRA) Top Institutional Holders

67 institutions hold shares in Lyra Therapeutics Inc. (LYRA), with 180.72k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.40% while institutional investors hold 80.95% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 12.93M, and float is at 9.52M with Short Float at 1.37%. Institutions hold 79.82% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Perceptive Advisors Llc with over 3.22 million shares valued at $36.03 million. The investor’s holdings represent 24.93% of the LYRA Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Polaris Venture Management Co. V, L.L.C. with 1.1 million shares valued at $12.31 million to account for 8.52% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are RA Capital Management, L.P. which holds 0.82 million shares representing 6.31% and valued at over $9.12 million, while ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC holds 6.10% of the shares totaling 0.79 million with a market value of $8.81 million.

Lyra Therapeutics Inc. (LYRA) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at Lyra Therapeutics Inc. (LYRA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by snyderman nancy lynn MD, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that snyderman nancy lynn MD bought 1,025 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 16 at a price of $9.72 per share for a total of $9963.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1025.0 shares.