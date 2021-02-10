Is Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust (SPPP) a good stock to buy now?

Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust (NYSE: SPPP) is 0.67% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.80 and a high of $19.31 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SPPP stock was last observed hovering at around $17.89 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.05%.

Currently trading at $17.94, the stock is 2.71% and 3.44% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 66466.0 and changing 0.28% at the moment leaves the stock 14.30% off its SMA200. SPPP registered 11.01% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 5.65%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $17.49 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $16.47.

The stock witnessed a 3.64% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 8.73%, and is 4.15% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.06% over the week and 2.59% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 103.80% and -7.09% from its 52-week high.

Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust (SPPP) Analyst Forecasts

Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust (SPPP) Top Institutional Holders

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Cohen & Steers Closed End Opportunity Fund with over 98050.0 shares valued at $1.55 million. The investor’s holdings represent 1.40% of the SPPP Shares outstanding.