Is Thomson Reuters Corporation (TRI) a good stock to buy now?

Thomson Reuters Corporation (NYSE: TRI) is 1.77% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $52.23 and a high of $89.55 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TRI stock was last observed hovering at around $83.50 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.16% off its average median price target of $88.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 20.63% off the consensus price target high of $105.00 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are -19.06% lower than the price target low of $70.00 for the same period.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Currently trading at $83.34, the stock is 1.84% and 2.74% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.53 million and changing -0.19% at the moment leaves the stock 9.80% off its SMA200. TRI registered 1.82% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 12.26%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $81.06 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $78.94.

The stock witnessed a 3.37% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -4.13%, and is -1.64% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.30% over the week and 1.70% over the month.

Thomson Reuters Corporation (TRI) has around 24400 employees, a market worth around $41.28B and $5.95B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 60.83 and Fwd P/E is 40.63. Profit margin for the company is 31.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 59.56% and -6.93% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.10%).

Thomson Reuters Corporation (TRI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Thomson Reuters Corporation (TRI) is a “Overweight”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Thomson Reuters Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/13/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.65 with sales reaching $2.92B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 161.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 3.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 3.70% in year-over-year returns.

Thomson Reuters Corporation (TRI) Top Institutional Holders

559 institutions hold shares in Thomson Reuters Corporation (TRI), with 327.97M shares held by insiders accounting for 65.99% while institutional investors hold 68.99% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 497.09M, and float is at 169.05M with Short Float at 1.00%. Institutions hold 23.46% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Royal Bank of Canada with over 16.33 million shares valued at $1.3 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 3.28% of the TRI Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Jarislowsky, Fraser Ltd with 8.87 million shares valued at $707.93 million to account for 1.79% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are FIL LTD which holds 7.64 million shares representing 1.54% and valued at over $625.71 million, while Manufacturers Life Insurance Co. holds 1.36% of the shares totaling 6.77 million with a market value of $540.34 million.